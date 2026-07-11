Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviewed security for 230 Rath Yatras. For Ahmedabad's 149th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, over 31,000 police, 65 drones, and 2,800 bodycams will be used to ensure a peaceful and safe event with a zero-risk approach.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel provided guidance to ensure the peaceful and safe conduct of 230 Rath Yatras being organised across the State, including six mini Rath Yatras in Ahmedabad city. He reviewed the preparations made by the Police and the Municipal Corporation for the peaceful, safe, and successful conduct of the 149th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, to be held in Ahmedabad on 16 July, the day of Ashadhi Bij, at a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar.

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According to a release issued by the Gujarat CMO, the Chief Minister guided the Police Department to ensure that the nearly 230 Rath Yatras being organised at various places across the State are completed peacefully in a safe and secure environment. He also instructed that devotees should be able to witness the Rath Yatras with enthusiasm and that every possible precaution should be taken to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Municipal Commissioner to make strict arrangements to prevent crowds from gathering near dilapidated buildings and structures located along the Rath Yatra route in Ahmedabad for viewing the procession.

Extensive Security and Surveillance

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot made a detailed presentation on the extensive efforts being undertaken round the clock by the city police to ensure the peaceful conduct of the 149th Rath Yatra with a zero-risk approach, complete alertness, and the deployment of more than 31,000 police personnel, the release stated.

Medical and Fire Safety Measures

During the Rath Yatra, Ahmedabad City Police will monitor the procession through more than 240 rooftop points, 65 drones, and over 2,800 body-worn cameras. In addition, 15 Medical Officers, 100 health personnel, 31 fire vehicles, and 237 fire personnel of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will also remain deployed throughout the event.

Procession Details

The 16-kilometre-long Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will feature 101 trucks, 30 akhadas, and 18 bhajan mandalis, creating a spiritually vibrant atmosphere.

Initiatives for Communal Harmony

To ensure that the Rath Yatra is conducted peacefully and in an atmosphere of communal harmony, Ahmedabad City Police have organised 69 Peace Committee meetings, 79 Mohalla Committee meetings, and around 178 meetings with religious leaders of various communities before the Rath Yatra.

The Police Commissioner stated that, to strengthen communal harmony, blood donation camps, night cricket and volleyball matches, Lok Dayro, and interactive sessions with Gen Z have also been organised, the release noted.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary MK Das, Director General of Police GS Malik, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey, Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal, along with other senior officials. (ANI)