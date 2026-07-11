Bhupesh Baghel, AICC in-charge for Punjab, denied any factionalism within the state Congress unit after a six-day tour. He said leaders want responsibility for the 2027 Assembly elections, despite speculation of a rift over party leadership.

No Factionalism, All Want Responsibility: Baghel

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asserted that there is no factionism within the Punjab Congress ranks as he concluded his six-day round of consultations with state party leaders, adding that leaders and workers alike were keen to be given responsibility ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Addressing reporters in Chhattisgarh, Baghel gave an account of his recent engagements with the state unit. "In these six days, I held meetings with many committees and held meetings regarding election preparations. I also visited the residences of various senior leaders and met them. The 2027 elections are drawing closer. I have taken all the leaders' experiences and suggestions regarding its preparation... There is no factionalism. All the workers and leaders want to have some responsibility in the 2027 elections," Baghel said.

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Rift Speculation Amid Organisational Shuffle

This comes after a meeting was held at Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh's residence amid speculations of a rift over the recent organisational shuffle within the state unit, which saw Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring holding his post. After the meeting, Baghel had asserted that there was "no resentment" within the party, even as Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had called for bold and decisive leadership and said the party did not need "compromised leaders".

Leadership Tensions Surface

Randhawa's remarks were widely seen as directed at Warring. Warring had addressed the comment by noting that he had not been named directly and that any differences between him and Randhawa would be short-lived. Before the meeting, Randhawa had also said that Warring "should have come on his own" for the discussions, a comment seen as reflecting differences between the two leaders over the functioning of the state unit.

Baghel had also previously ruled out any discussion on replacing Warring as state Congress president, and had warned against indiscipline within the party, adding that action would be taken against anyone found "crossing the line". (ANI)