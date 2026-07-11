Despite being denied the party ticket for the Datia Assembly bypoll, BJP's Narottam Mishra expressed confidence in the party's victory. He urged supporters to remain calm, dismissed speculation of discontent, and vowed to support the new candidate.

BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Saturday expressed confidence that the party would win the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll. He said discussions with party leaders focused on ensuring victory and urging his supporters to maintain patience and peace. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "We had a good discussion. We talked about Datia; we are winning Datia, and we will win. I have already told them (supporters) to show patience and peace, and slowly everything will be fine. I'll be a part of the nomination."

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Mishra met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, State President Hemant Khandelwal and Organization General Secretary Ajay Jamwal at the Chief Minister's residence. This comes after BJP announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election, replacing Mishra, who had lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Datia Bypoll Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India has announced that polling for the Datia Assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes will take place on August 3. The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a fraud case.

Mishra Dismisses Discontent Rumours

Earlier in the day, Mishra dismissed speculation over discontent after being denied the party ticket for the upcoming Assembly bypoll, saying he has "no resentment" with anyone and will abide by the party's decision. He said he would work to convince party workers, attend the nomination of the BJP candidate from Datia, and follow whatever responsibility the party assigns him.

Speaking to the reporters, Mishra said, "We will convince the workers. These are our workers, our own people. Everyone will agree. I have no resentment with anyone. Who's saying to change it (party)? I didn't say anything. I'll do whatever the party says. I have no resentment with anyone. I will attend his (Dantia candidate) nomination. I will discuss it with everyone. I am not angry with anyone." (ANI)