An Instagram user shared a video showing the inside of a large water tank. The footage reveals thick layers of mud and damaged access ladders.

A video showing the inside of a large water tank in Noida has gone viral, revealing thick layers of mud and a damaged access ladder. The footage was shared on Instagram by a user named Arpit, who documented the cleaning process in a seven-part series.

Arpit, who has cleaned several large water tanks in Noida, filmed the interior of a tank in Sector 11. While showing the accumulated mud, he pointed out that the ladder inside the tank was also breaking. He then showed the thick layer of mud and the pipes through which water enters the tank.

Cleaning the tank required a team of four to five people

After surveying the condition, Arpit's colleagues joined him, and the team began cleaning the tank. In one part of the video, he is seen cleaning the pipes after the tank has been washed. At the end, Arpit stands on the roof of the tank and vlogs, concluding the series.

Climbing a water tank is a risky task. Tanks are built at a height to maintain water pressure, and the design of their ladders makes climbing difficult for most people. Arpit has made seven to eight videos cleaning large water tanks in Noida.

In the comment section, users expressed surprise at seeing the inside of a water tank for the first time. Many noted that the work is physically demanding and involves real risk. Some users remarked that the tank looked less like a water tank and more like a mud tank. One user advised Arpit to finish the work quickly and get out of there.