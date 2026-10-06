A viral video showing utensils being washed inside the restroom of a popular sweet shop in Korba, Chhattisgarh, has sparked outrage over hygiene practices. Food safety officials have inspected the establishment, issued a notice, and ordered immediate corrective measures. The shop may face temporary closure until hygiene standards are met.

A video showing utensils being washed inside a restroom at a popular sweet shop in Chhattisgrah's Korba has prompted a food safety department inspection, with officials issuing a notice to the establishment and ordering corrective measures. The clip, recorded by a customer at New Delhi Sweets, showed utensils being cleaned inside the washroom area. The video later circulated on social media, raising concerns over hygiene practices at the outlet.

The client took a video of the peculiar incident that occurred when the employee of the establishment was cleaning cutlery while sitting on the floor of the restroom. At the same time that he was recording, he turned the camera toward a man who worked at the restaurant and questioned him about the practice.

While recording, he turned the camera towards a man who was an employee of the restaurant and questioned him about the practice. “What is this? Why are the utensils being washed here?” the customer asked. The man responded, “This is just an emergency situation, since the past 2-3 days.”

After that, the client enquired as to whether or not the circumstance actually warranted cleaning utensils inside of a bathroom, asking, "Will you wash your own utensils in the bathroom at home as well?"

On the other hand, food safety authorities conducted an inspection of the premises on Monday in order to investigate the events depicted in the video and evaluate the level of cleanliness that is being maintained at the establishment.

During the course of the inspection, the restaurant informed the authorities that the pots and pans that were captured on film belonged to members of the staff. These individuals had already consumed their meals and were washing the pressure cooker and other vessels.

It was said by the management of the restaurant that meals for the staff were transported from the main location and then cooked in a pressure cooker before being consumed by personnel at various times.

According to him, the vessels were intended to be returned to the main branch the next day; nevertheless, it is possible that the cleaning crew washed them at the outlet because the external water supply was unavailable at the time.

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On the other side, the administration offered a different explanation, and they stated that the washing area was not adequately managed, and that the bathroom was being used since there were problems with the external water supply. Officials said both versions were being considered as part of the ongoing investigation.

Probe Ordered

Sangharsh Mishra, who is in charge of food safety, stated that the management had been given instructions to make the necessary adjustments to the washing area and to comply with the needed hygiene requirements. The problems that were discovered during the inspection have also been detailed in a notice that has been sent, and subsequent to this, more legal action will be suggested to high officials.

The department said the outlet may be required to temporarily halt business operations to carry out the necessary corrective work. It will only be allowed to reopen after a follow-up inspection confirms that the required improvements have been completed.