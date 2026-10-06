A viral video of a woman being denied washroom access at a five-star hotel in Delhi has sparked a heated online debate. The incident raised questions about the Indian Sarais Act of 1867 and whether hotels can refuse non-guests during emergencies.

A woman’s alleged experience at a five-star hotel in Delhi has sparked a debate online after a video claiming she was denied access to the washroom went viral on X. While pointing in the direction of the Shangri-La's reception area, the woman can be heard expressing her dissatisfaction in the video. With the words "Bhai ye itna bada hotel hai or ye females ko washroom nahi jaane de rahe hai," she asserts that women continue to be denied access to the restrooms, despite the fact that the situation is getting increasingly urgent. The video was shared by X user @PinkiePragya, who questioned whether being a “non-guest" should be enough reason to deny someone access to a washroom, particularly during an emergency.

In addition, the post made reference to the Indian Sarais Act of 1867 and posed concerns regarding whether or not the statute includes provisions for providing tourists with access to lavatory facilities at hotels.

People were prompted to discuss whether hotels should allow non-guests to use their washrooms or if such facilities should continue to be reserved to customers and visitors. The post grabbed popularity very fast and prompted people to think about the issue.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

How Did Netizens React?

“It’s commonsense of duty staffs but one should understand it where one need to access toilet. Even public toilet also change something in the same way 5 Star hotel should fix charges so no one made videos again," said one user.

“Use PUBLIC TOILETS. I have seen a bus passenger from a near by stop entered the resto I was dining in and dirtied the washroom inspite of staff urging her they have water issue so avoid using. Some people have no basic sense. I feel this should be allowed only for customers," said another.

Others felt that gender should not be central to the debate. “Don’t use the “female card" here. If everyone is allowed to freely use the hotel toilets, then they essentially become public toilets. Hotels are private spaces, not public facilities," said another user.

“It’s a private property. Many unknown random people may be coming everyday to use the toilet . They have every right to stop you . It is not a dharamshala."