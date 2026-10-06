A Delhi-based makeup artist named Momina recently went viral on Instagram after revealing she earned Rs 4.5 lakh in a single week. She detailed her earnings from various bridal and party makeup bookings across Delhi and Kasoli. Netizens praised her transparency and hard work, calling her journey an inspiration for aspiring artists.

A Delhi-based makeup artist has revealed how much she earned from makeup bookings in a single week, saying she made Rs 4.5 lakh through bridal and party makeup assignments. An Instagram user by the name of Momina, who describes herself as a "Soft Glam Specialist," recently uploaded a video in which she provided a comprehensive summary of her profits and bookings. In her explanation, she detailed how the large weekly revenue was accumulated through a number of cosmetic projects for weddings and parties.

The beginning of Momina's week began with a scheduled appointment that was worth Rs 63,000, for which she produced three distinct cosmetic looks. After that, she accepted a makeover opportunity for a wedding, which paid Rs 73,000 to her.

The subsequent bridal appointment that she scheduled was in Kasoli, and she assessed a fee of Rs 55,000 for the appointment.

After returning to Delhi, Momina worked on several looks for another client. She also provided party makeup services for members of the client's family. The entire booking brought in Rs 2.2 lakh, according to her breakdown.

She ended the week with another bridal makeup appointment, for which she charged Rs 37,500. Adding all the bookings together, Momina said her earnings for the seven-day period came to Rs 4.5 lakh.

“My total for a week is Rs 4.5 lakh,” she said in the video.

In spite of the fact that the revenues garnered notice on the internet, Momina emphasised that the sum was not the product of achievement that occurred suddenly.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, she wrote, “People see the numbers, but they don’t see the years of hustle behind it.”

Watch Viral Video

How Did Internet React?

The post that Momina made received a number of responses from users, with many of them applauding her for being open and honest about her earnings and calling her path as an example for those who are interested in becoming makeup artists to follow.

One user humorously questioned their own career choices, writing, “Thinking about burning off my 15 years of degrees! Why the hell am I studying more to get more degrees! Why the hell did I become a doctor in this country man! Kudos to you girl.”

Another user praised her for openly discussing her charges, commenting, “I feel it takes guts to openly share how much you charged your client. These are some of the things that make you standout from everyone else !!”

A third user called her journey inspirational, writing, “This is an inspiration for all .. who is aspiring to become makeup artists.. if we are consistent, we can become this successful. Stay blessed girl... lots of love to u. keep thriving and inspiring all of us.”

“Wow, kudos to you,” another user commented.