A leopard entered a private hospital in Kawardha and attacked a woman. It hid in the women's washroom, triggering a five-hour rescue operation.

A leopard's unexpected entry into a private hospital in Kawardha triggered panic and a prolonged rescue operation on Monday. The animal was captured on CCTV descending a staircase before entering the parking area and moving through the hospital premises.

The leopard attacked Yashoda Bai, who was visiting the facility for her son's treatment, as she headed towards the washroom. The woman sustained a paw injury and was reported to be in stable condition.

Following the attack, the leopard concealed itself inside the women's washroom. Forest officials and police cordoned off the hospital and launched a rescue operation that continued for around five hours.

The animal was eventually secured and removed from the premises.

Hospital staff and patients were evacuated during the operation. No further injuries were reported.

Authorities have not commented on how the leopard entered the hospital. The incident has raised concerns about wildlife movement in the area.