Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring demanded CM Bhagwant Mann's resignation, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments over a viral video. Two men were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly fabricating the video for Rs 10 lakh.

Congress Demands CM Mann's Resignation

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments and said he should apologise to the people of the state over a purported video allegedly showing him desecrating photos of Sikh Gurus. "The Chief Minister should resign and apologise to the people of Punjab," Warring told reporters.

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Warring also raised questions over a meeting allegedly held in Gurugram and alleged that an attempt was made for a "manipulated report".

Two Arrested for Allegedly Fabricating Video

Gurugram Police on Tuesday apprehended two accused for allegedly fabricating the forensic report in the viral video case allegedly linked to Mann, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime, Naveen Sharma said.

According to the police officials, the accused allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from Punjab officials for allegedly fabricating the video.

ACP Naveen Sharma told the reporters on Tuesday that Gurgaon Police received a complaint. "We have taken two individuals into custody; an interrogation is currently underway. One suspect has been identified as Ankit, a cyber-expert working with the NIA on a contract basis; the other individual is named Arun. The complaint pertains to a viral video that they had fraudulently created and circulated. They did not operate out of any government-recognised laboratory. They fabricated a video featuring the Chief Minister of our neighbouring state. We have detained them for this act, and the investigation is ongoing," he said. "They stated that they were given Rs 10 lakh for this task, and indicated that certain officials from the neighbouring state were also involved. Whatever further details emerge from the ongoing investigation will be discussed and verified with a forensic expert," he added.

Akal Takht Summons Punjab CM

The probe into the case is underway. Akal Takht had summoned Bhagwant Mann over the viral video and has directed the Sikh community to shun ties with Mann over the controversy surrounding the video.

CM Mann Denies Allegations, Blames Rivals

Responding to the allegations, Mann said "false videos" are being spread against him. "A few days ago, a fake video was circulated claiming it was me. That video was made viral to frame me. We later had it checked in a forensic lab, and now even the lab owners are being attacked by the BJP, because the SAD, BJP and Congress have joined hands in Punjab. This whole issue is being twisted. False videos are spread against me on social media, but they cannot break me down. I will continue working for the people," Mann said.

In another video message posted on X, the Chief Minister maintained that the video was not genuine. "For the past few days, my fake videos were released amid dirty politics. When they don't find another way, they try to defame me using religion. Neither my shape nor my size matches the person in the video, nor my way of standing. They are calling me guilty for making the video viral. However, the people saw the video and received several calls stating that the video is false. We also got it tested in the forensic labs," Mann said.

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi also attacked the Punjab Chief Minister. "The CM should resign, a case should be registered against him and he should be arrested," Channi said. (ANI)