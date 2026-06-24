Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived in Chennai for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. She will participate in various programmes in Kanchipuram and Puducherry, including a book release and other inaugurations.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Chennai on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

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Sitharaman reached Chennai from New Delhi on a commercial flight and was received by BJP functionaries at the Chennai International Airport. Nirmala Sitharaman's Office posted on X, "Smt@nsitharamanreceived a warm welcome from@BJP4TamilNaduleaders and karyakartas upon her arrival at Chennai Airport."

Following her arrival, the Union Minister left for Kanchipuram district, where she is scheduled to participate in various programmes on Thursday. As part of her itinerary, Sitharaman is also expected to visit Puducherry during her two-day tour. Her engagements are likely to include events related to education, development, and public outreach in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Sitharaman's Itinerary in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Sitharaman's official account on X posted the itinerary for her visit. As per it, she will release a book titled 'Daughters of Kanchi- The SSKV Story' at 11 am at SSKV College of Arts and Science for Women in Kanchipuram.

Sitharaman will also inaugurate the renovated old lighthouse at 5:30 pm at the CGST Commissionerate in Puducherry. Further, on June 26, the Union Minister will inaugurate the 400-year-old Muzhiankulam at Government Middle School in Puducherry at 10 am.

Discussions on US-India Trade

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held discussions with a delegation led by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New Delhi, as both sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation with a focus on new growth opportunities and deeper commercial engagement.

The US Embassy in India said the US-India trade partnership is a "win-win for both", noting that stronger ties create American manufacturing jobs while supporting India's growth as the world's largest democracy. "From energy security to tech talent exchanges, we're building the future together," it posted on X.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor also highlighted the meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. "Great to be with Minister @PiyushGoyal and @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer today in New Delhi. Ongoing discussions on finalizing the trade deal between the US and India," he said in a post on X. (ANI)