Congress MP Imran Masood backed Kharge's attack on the Centre over the NEET leak, contrasting BJP's 'morality lectures' with past Congress governments where ministers resigned on principle even when allegations were not proven.

Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday backed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue, saying there was a clear difference between Congress and those who "lecture others about morality."

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Speaking to ANI on Kharge's remarks regarding paper leaks and the NEET issue, Masood said, "This highlights the stark contrast between us and those who used to lecture everyone about morality. They possess no morality at all."

Drawing a comparison with previous Congress governments, he added, "Look at our previous governments--ministers would resign almost immediately after an issue arose. Even though no allegations were proven against them later on, those resignations still took place as a matter of principle."

Kharge's attack on Education Minister

Masood's remarks came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remarks on student protests linked to the NEET paper leak issue.

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that repeated paper leaks had ruined the future of millions of students and criticised the Union Minister for remaining in office despite the controversy. "90 paper leaks have occurred, the futures of millions of students have been ruined, 20 children have taken their own lives due to the NEET Paper Leak, families have been devastated. But the Education Minister of the Modi government, Dharmendra Pradhan, is clinging to his chair, and while giving interviews, he is calling the 'students' echo' terrorists," Kharge wrote.

The Congress chief further alleged that the BJP-led government labels anyone who questions it as anti-national. "The country has not forgotten that Prime Minister Modi himself, in the full Parliament, had insultingly labelled the farmer benefactors 'movement-livers' and 'parasites.' Whoever questions this government is called an anti-national. Chhatron Ki Goonj will echo loudly across the entire country. Modi Minister Pradhan will have to resign," he said.

Pradhan's response

Kharge's remarks came after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during an interview, described the protests at Jantar Mantar demanding his resignation as the "B team of disruptive elements."

"Those who were rejected in democracy have come in disguise and are now after the system. They raise slogans for those who want to divide the country," Pradhan had said.

NEET re-examination amid controversy

On June 21, the high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad, even as the process remained under the shadow of the paper leak controversy. (ANI)