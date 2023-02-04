Indian Railways cancels 327 trains on February 4, check train status

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    Indian Railways has cancelled 327 trains on Saturday (4 February 2023) due to reasons ranging from track repair and construction works going on in different zones across the country. If you are going to travel by train today, do check the status of your train once before leaving for the journey. 

    According to the Indian Railways website NTES (National Train Inquiry System), along with the cancellation of 327 trains on Saturday, the source of 35 trains has been changed, 21 trains have been rescheduled, and 19 diverted.

    Passengers are advised to inquire on railway helpline 139 to keep themselves updated about the status of their train. Apart from this, you can also check the status of your train by visiting the railway website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/.

    Due to the cancellation of so many trains today, a large number of passengers across the country may have to face problems. The cancellation and other changes in the schedule of trains will affect passengers in many states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, New Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

    Check like this, what is the status of your train:

    1) To check whether your train has been cancelled or there has been any change in its source, you must first visit the railway website enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

    2) After this, on the left-hand side of the site, you will see the option of Exceptional Trains. Click on it.

    3) After clicking on it, you will first get the option of Cancelled Trains. Click on it.

    4) After clicking on this option, you have to select the date of your journey on the train start date option.

    5) As soon as you select it, a list of fully cancelled and partially cancelled trains of that day will appear in front of you.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
