Uttar Pradesh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's convoy meets with an accident; several hurt as cars pile up

According to reports, three people were injured. They were taken to a local hospital, where doctors said the injuries were minor. "It happened suddenly. We don't know how the accident happened. Some seven-eight cars were involved in the accident," Naseem, one of the three injured people, told reporters in hospital.

The convoy of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was on Friday (February 3) met with an accident after a vehicle hit several other vehicles. It is reportedly said that more than seven vehicles have been damaged while Akhilesh is unhurt.

A car lost control and hit a line of vehicles behind Akhilesh Yadav's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

Also read: Congress suspends Amarinder Singh's wife, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur for 'helping BJP'

No vehicle in the convoy was affected and the SP chief was driven to his destination safely, a police officer said. He had gone to attend a programme.

According to reports, three people were injured. They were taken to a local hospital, where doctors said the injuries were minor.

Also read: Spicejet staff, passengers in heated argument over Patna flight delay; check details

"It happened suddenly. We don't know how the accident happened. Some seven-eight cars were involved in the accident," Naseem, one of the three injured people, told reporters in hospital.

"The vehicles were driving fast behind Akhilesh Yadav's convoy. One of them lost control and hit other vehicles," Hardoi police officer Anil Kumar Yadav said.