Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema blamed BJP for blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar. Meanwhile, DGP Gaurav Yadav pointed to Pakistan's ISI as a likely culprit trying to disrupt peace, with the NIA joining the investigation into the explosions.

Punjab Minister Blames BJP for Blasts

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema held the BJP responsible for the twin explosions in Amritsar and Jalandhar, saying that by "sowing seeds of hatred" in Punjab, BJP cannot reap its political harvest. In a video on X, Cheema said, "The explosions in Jalandhar and Amritsar are the result of BJP's conspiracy to disrupt Punjab's peace and tranquility. By sowing seeds of hatred in Punjab, BJP cannot reap its political harvest. Punjabis understand BJP's conspiracy well and will give a befitting response to BJP's nefarious intentions." https://x.com/HarpalCheemaMLA/status/2051968988553613441?s=20

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Punjab witnessed two consecutive blasts on Tuesday in Jalandhar and Amritsar. However, no injuries were reported. Jalandhar saw the first blast after a scooter caught fire around 8 pm outside the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier headquarters. Hours later, another blast occurred in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar at around 10:50 pm, prompting a swift response from police and security agencies.

Investigation Points to Pakistan-Backed Elements: DGP

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav later inspected the sites of recent low-intensity blasts reported from Amritsar and Jalandhar, and said preliminary assessment indicates involvement of Pakistan-backed elements attempting to disturb peace in the state. Addressing the media after visiting the spot at the Khassa cantonment boundary wall in Amritsar, the DGP said the incident appears to be part of Pakistan's "ISI-design" to create unrest in Punjab. "We suspect that since the anniversary of carrying out Operation Sindoor is approaching, this is a part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab," he said.

Following the incident, teams from the Punjab Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and forensic experts were deployed to the site to sanitise the area and collect evidence for scientific examination. "Today I visited Amritsar. Yesterday, a low-intensity explosion took place in the army area. I visited that crime scene... A low-intensity explosion was reported from the boundary wall of the army camp located at Khassa cantonment. After that, senior officers of Punjab Bomb Disposal Squads, Punjab Police and Forensic Experts were called to the spot, and after sanitising the area completely, samples from the exhibits were collected for scientific examination," he said.

The DGP further stated that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and that a coordinated investigation is underway with the Army and other agencies. Multiple teams are examining human intelligence, technical inputs and forensic evidence to establish the exact nature and origin of the blasts.

NIA Joins Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday morning moved to secure forensic evidence and gather information from the sites of the recent blast in Punjab. The team will assist state authorities in investigating the explosion, the sources said. (ANI)