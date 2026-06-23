Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon wrote to World Bank President Ajay Banga, urging a partnership with the Indian govt for the state's rural and agricultural reforms. He stressed that Punjab's farmers deserve solutions, not stereotypes.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday wrote a letter to World Bank President Ajay Banga, urging him to support development initiatives in the state and partner with the Government of India for rural and agricultural reforms.

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Dhillon Urges 'Solutions, Not Stereotypes'

In his letter, Dhillon said Punjab's farmers have contributed significantly to the country's food security and deserve solutions rather than stereotypes, while also highlighting issues such as lack of alternative livelihoods, drug abuse, and the need for rural development and skill training.

In a post on X, Dhillon shared the letter and wrote, "As a fellow Proud Punjabi & servant of this state for four decades, I've written to World Bank President Shri Ajay Banga ji with a message from the ground: Punjab fed this nation for generations. It deserves solutions -- not stereotypes."

As a fellow Proud Punjabi & servant of this state for four decades, I’ve written to World Bank President Shri Ajay Banga ji with a message from the ground: Punjab fed this nation for generations. It deserves solutions — not stereotypes. I’ve invited the World Bank to partner with… pic.twitter.com/ThLpSVH9ce — Kewal Singh Dhillon (@KewalDhillonPB) June 23, 2026 "I've invited the World Bank to partner with the Government of India to build the Punjab our people have earned. Our commitment is clear -- a Nasha Mukt Punjab is not a dream, it is BJP's promise," the post read.

Dhillon said that issues such as wealth transition among land-selling rural families reflect bigger structural changes in Punjab's agrarian economy, including a lack of alternative livelihoods, skilling opportunities and financial guidance.

He further said Punjab's farmers are among the most resilient in the country and have long contributed to India's food security, adding that their struggles should be met with empathy and solutions rather than stereotypes.

Letter Calls for Partnership and Empathy

The letter reads, "I write to you with the warmth of a fellow Punjabi and the responsibility of one who has spent four decades in public service representing the people of this great state. Your recent remarks about young farmers in Punjab, widely reported in the media, have prompted considerable anger, anguish and discussion and I believe they offer an opportunity for a constructive conversation that Punjab genuinely needs."

"I appreciate that your observations stem from a place of genuine concern and connection to Punjab's roots. The challenge of wealth transition among land-selling rural families is indeed a real phenomenon, and one that deserves serious policy attention. However, I would respectfully invite you to consider that this pattern is less a reflection of individual choices and more a symptom of the structural transitions that Punjab's farming communities are navigating the shift away from an agrarian economy without adequate alternative livelihoods, skilling pathways, or financial guidance to anchor newly acquired resources," he wrote.

Dhillon urged the World Bank President to support deeper collaboration with the Government of India for rural development and agricultural reforms, highlighting the need for diversification, skilling and financial literacy for farming communities.

"The farmers of Punjab are among the most resilient and hardworking people in this country. For three generations, they produced the grain surplus that ensured India's food security, often at great personal and environmental cost. They deserve our empathy and our solutions, not a characterisation that risks reducing their complex struggle to a stereotype. I am confident that upon reflection, that is a view you would share," he wrote.

"It is precisely in this context that I would urge you, being a Proud Punjabi, Mr. Banga, to consider the transformative role the World Bank can play in partnership with the Government of India in areas such as agricultural diversification, financing, rural entrepreneurship ecosystems, skilling and financial literacy for farming communities, and integrated rural development. India's leadership under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to rural transformation, and a deepened World Bank partnership within that framework would carry enormous reach and credibility," he wrote. (ANI)