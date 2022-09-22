Punjab Assembly session on September 27; AAP to move Supreme Court against governor's order

The governor thwarted the AAP government's plan to call a special Assembly session after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma objected saying there is no legal provision for such a move.

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the session of the state Assembly will be summoned on September 27.

"Today, a cabinet meeting was held here. In this meeting it was unanimously decided that the Vidhan Sabha session will be summoned on September 27," the chief minister said after holding a meeting with the AAP legislators today to discuss the next strategy after the governor cancelled the special session of the state Assembly.

The state government will also move the Supreme Court against Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's move thwarting his plan to call a special Assembly session called to bring a confidence motion.

Meanwhile, the AAP leaders and workers carrying placards with messages of "stop murder of democracy" and "Operation Lotus muradabad" held a protest march to the Governor's residence.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal criticised the governor for not allowing the special Assembly session.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties in Punjab hailed Governor Purohit for preventing the AAP government from "sabotaging the constitutional and legislative practices and procedures".

Recently, the AAP had accused the BJP of offering Rs 25 crore each to at least 10 of its MLAs to topple the six-month-old government under its 'Operation Lotus.'

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also welcomed the governor's move. "It is obvious that it was a drama from day one and good that curtains have been pulled down on their theatre of absurdity at the right time," said Warring, adding that the incumbent government has made a "joke of governance and the constitutional and legislative procedures" and the governor has done well to correct it."