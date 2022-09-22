Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Digvijaya Singh in race with Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor for Congress chief post, to meet Sonia Gandhi

    On Wednesday, Gehlot indicated that he would abide by the wishes of party workers on whether to contest the poll. He, however, had also said that he would make one last-ditch effort to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post.

    Digvijaya Singh in race with Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor for Congress chief post, to meet Sonia Gandhi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is all set to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday amid speculation that he is likely to join his colleagues Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor as a candidate for the party president post. According to reports, Singh is expected to convey his intent to run for the party's key post, to Sonia Gandhi.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor have emerged as the key contenders for the top job in the Congress party after reports claimed that Rahul Gandhi has refused to take up to the post he quit after the Congress' debacle in 2019 Lok Sabah election.

    Also read: Congress president election: Party issues notification; poll verdict on October 19

    The two senior party leaders have also met Sonia Gandhi and expressed their desire to contest the poll while she conveyed that she would stay "neutral" in the October 17 election.

    On Wednesday, Gehlot indicated that he would abide by the wishes of party workers on whether to contest the poll. He, however, had also said that he would make one last-ditch effort to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post.

    Also read: IRCTC hack: You can transfer your confirmed train tickets to another person; Here's how to do it

    Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said, "The party and high command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me by the party."

    "If people in the party think I'm needed in the role of party president or CM, then I won't say no but I will again request Rahul Gandhi (to become Cong president). If he conducts Bharat Jodo Yatra as party president, then it will create an aura for the party," he added.

    Meanwhile, the Congress' central election authority issued a notification for the AICC president polls.

    Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Minister Sitharaman on 3-day tour to Pawar's home turf Baramati from today

    In the notification issued, Chairman of the Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry, under the power vested in him by provision of Article XVIII of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, announced the election of the president of the party to be held as per the given schedule.

    Digvijaya Singh in race with Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor for Congress chief post, to meet Sonia Gandhi AJR

    The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be on October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

    The election, if there is more than one candidate, will be held on October 17 and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BMC denies nod to both Shiv Sena factions to hold Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park - adt

    BMC denies nod to both Shiv Sena factions to hold Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

    Congress president election: Party issues notification; poll verdict on October 19

    Congress president election: Party issues notification; poll verdict on October 19

    IRCTC hack You can transfer your confirmed train tickets to another person Here is how to do it gcw

    IRCTC hack: You can transfer your confirmed train tickets to another person; Here's how to do it

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 3-day tour to Pawar's home turf Baramati from today - adt

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Minister Sitharaman on 3-day tour to Pawar's home turf Baramati from today

    Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks: 5 reasons to buy the book

    Compilation of PM Modi's 86 speeches: 5 reasons to buy the book

    Recent Stories

    BMC denies nod to both Shiv Sena factions to hold Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park - adt

    BMC denies nod to both Shiv Sena factions to hold Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

    IND vs ENG 2022-23: The goal was to win the series - Harmanpreet Kaur after India clinches ODIs against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022-23: 'The goal was to win the series' - Harmanpreet after India clinches ODIs

    Want an instant glow for this festive season? Here are some face cleansers you can use SUR

    Want an instant glow for this festive season? Here are some face cleansers you can use

    football UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for clash against Czech Republic snt

    UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for clash against Czech Republic

    Video and pics: Is Malaika Arora a 'wannabe Kardashian'? Here's what netizens think after last night look RBA

    Video and pics: Is Malaika Arora a 'wannabe Kim Kardashian'? Here's what netizens think after last night look

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon