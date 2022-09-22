Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress president election: Party issues notification; poll verdict on October 19

    The notification issued by the party's Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry as per provisions of Article XVIII of the Indian National Congress Constitution, announced the election of the party president as per the given schedule.

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    The process of electing the successor to the longest-serving Congress chief Sonia Gandhi got underway on Thursday after the party's central election authority issued a notification for the All India Congress Committee president polls.

    The notification issued by the party's Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry, as per provisions of Article XVIII of the Indian National Congress Constitution, announced the election of the party president as per the given schedule.

    The process for filing nominations for the election will be held between September 24 and September 30. According to the notification, the nomination papers would be scrutinised on October 1. The last date for withdrawing nominations is October 8. 

    If there is more than one candidate, the election will happen on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19.

    The notification issued by Mistry said: 'I hereby call upon the delegates of the Congress Party to elect the Indian National Congress President as per the provision made under Article XVIII.' 

    The nomination form will be available at the All India Congress Committee Office at 24 Akbar Road in New Delhi, the notification further said.

    With Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor clearly indicating they could enter the poll fray, the race for the Congress president's post gathered steam on Wednesday. 

    The Congress is set to see a contest for the post of party chief after over two decades. The forthcoming elections will be truly a landmark moment for the Grand Old Party as the new chief would replace Sonia Gandhi. Sonia has been the longest-serving party chief, handling the reins of the Congress party since 1998. To note, Rahul was president for two years -- 2017 to 2019.

    The last election for the Congress party president post was held in November 2000. when Sonia defeated Jitendra Prasada. Prior to that, Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot had been defeated by Sitaram Kesri in 1997.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
