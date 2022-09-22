'Release PFI leaders unconditionally,' says SDPI leaders as NIA leads multi-agency raids across country

National President of the SDPI, MK Faizy urged all secular parties to unite and come forward to oppose and defeat the fascist regime; and demanded that all the arrested leaders should be released immediately.

In the biggest crackdown on alleged terror activities, the central investigative agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids in more than 10 states and arrested over 100 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to reports, the states in which the raids were conducted include Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry, Assam and Rajasthan. While the ministry of home affairs is expected to come up with a detailed press note of the nationwide raids, the NIA officials are examining the results of the raid and will press charges on the arrested PFI leaders.

Apart from NIA, the state police have also come down heavily on PFI and its political wing SDPI.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the SDPI said, "The craven fascist regime that has completely failed in the development of the nation is creating a shadow enemy of the country to cover up their failure in governance."

"More than hundred top leaders of the Popular Front of India and a few leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India have been reported to be arrested across the country after midnight yesterday. The arrested include the national and state leaders of Popular Front of India. It is the NIA and the ED, two servile tools in the hands of the Hindutva regime to intimidate its opponents, that conducted raids in the houses of the leaders and arrested them," the SDPI said.

"The nationwide raids in the residences of the leaders are the affirmative sign of the efforts to stifle the dissenting voices. In the past few years in which the mainstream political parties have become mute about the fascist atrocities in the country, it has been the Popular Front of India and the Social Democratic Party of India that have taken up the role of the opposition in challenging the undemocratic, divisive politics of the Hindutva fascists that leads the country into peril," the SDPI said.

With this, National President of the SDPI, MK Faizy urged all secular parties to unite and come forward to oppose and defeat the fascist regime; and demanded that all the arrested leaders should be released immediately.

Earlier this month, NIA conducted searches at 38 locations in Telangana and at two locations in Andhra Pradesh in the case relating to Abdul Khader of Nizamabad district in Telangana and 26 other persons. In the operation, NIA had seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers and Rs 8,31,500 cash.