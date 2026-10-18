Nine MGNREGA labourers were killed in Punjab's Sangrur when a speeding car hit them. In a separate incident in Rajasthan, eight passengers were killed and over six injured after a bus overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota.

9 Killed as Car Rams into Labourers in Punjab

Nine people were killed after a speeding car rammed into MGNREGA labourers who were drinking water by the roadside in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Sunday.

Nine people have lost their lives in the accident, said SHO of the Lehragaga Police Station, Inspector Jaskaran Singh.

Senior Medical Officer Sangrur, Dr Vinod Kumar, said the incident occurred at around 3.30 pm and eight people were brought to the hospital.

An injured person said they were sitting by the roadside and drinking water when a car rammed into them. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

8 Dead as Bus Overturns in Rajasthan

Earlier, in a separate incident in Rajasthan, eight passengers were killed, and more than six others were injured after a bus overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday.

District Collector Peeyush Samariya said, "Eight people have been brought dead so far. All critical patients have been shifted to the ICU, and their treatment has begun. "

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Nand Singh, the injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The bus was carrying passengers from Madhya Pradesh to Khatu Shyam when the accident happened. (ANI)