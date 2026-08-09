Two separate road accidents in Punjab claimed six lives. In Sirhind, three Kanwariyas died when their vehicle was hit from behind. In Jalandhar, three people died after their car rammed into a parked truck. Police are investigating both incidents.

3 Kanwariyas Killed in Sirhind Accident

A road accident near a petrol pump in Sirhind claimed the lives of three Kanwariyas and left another injured, police said. Assistant Sub-Inspector Tilak Raj said the accident occurred at around 1 am when a vehicle travelling from Giddarbaha to Faridkot was hit from behind by another vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish, Mahinder Pal and Deepak Kumar, while another person was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Raj said, "... The accident occurred at around 1 am when a vehicle coming from Giddarbaha to Faridkot was hit from behind by another vehicle near a petrol pump. Passengers, identified as Jagdish, Mahinder Pal and Deepak kumar died in the accident, while another person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Further details are being verified."

3 Dead in Jalandhar Highway Collision

A day earlier, a road accident on the Jalandhar-Maksudan Bypass Highway claimed the lives of three people after a car rammed into a parked truck, police said. Station House Officer (SHO) Division 1, SI Rakesh Kumar, said police received information about the accident at around 6:30 AM. The victims' bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital, and police are tracing their identities and contacting the transport company linked to the Haryana-registered truck.

Speaking to the reporters, Kumar said, "Information regarding an accident was received today at 6.30 AM... A loaded Canter truck was parked on the road. A Swift car, carrying three occupants, rammed into it from the rear at high speed. The car was severely damaged in the collision, and all three occupants died on the spot... The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital. Based on the car's registration details, the address traces back to the Lamme village area. We are currently trying to make contact there."

"The car's owner has not yet been identified, and the truck driver fled the scene. Traffic flow has been restored, and the car has been moved to the side. Further investigation is underway. We are proceeding with the necessary legal action. The truck bears the marking 'KTC' and has a Haryana registration number. We are attempting to contact the transport company," he further said. (ANI)