Union Minister JP Nadda and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the 'Vishal Tiranga Rally' in Jaipur for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The leaders led the march to foster patriotism and encourage public participation ahead of Independence Day.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Sunday inaugurated the 'Vishal Tiranga Rally' in Jaipur as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The two leaders were seen walking side-by-side while carrying the national flag as they led the large-scale march aimed at fostering patriotism and encouraging public participation in the campaign ahead of Independence Day.

Union Minister Meets CM, BJP Leaders

Taking to the social media platform X, Nadda shared, "During the inauguration program of the 'Vishal Tiranga Rally' under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' in Jaipur, Rajasthan." Prior to the rally, the Union Minister visited the Chief Minister's residence for a courtesy meeting, where he was accorded a warm welcome by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with several cabinet colleagues and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

During the interaction, both Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, were present. The meeting also saw the attendance of Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani. Prominent organisational leaders from the state unit, including BJP State President Madan Rathore and State Organisation General Secretary Ajey Kumar, participated in the meeting. Additionally, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari and Lok Sabha MP Manju Sharma, along with other senior party officials and government functionaries, were among those who welcomed the Union Minister.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

Planned Campaign Activities

This year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.

The National Flag will be hoisted at households and government offices during the campaign period. (ANI)