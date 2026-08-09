Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS Working President KTR offered prayers at temples in Hyderabad for the Bonalu festival. Reddy explained its significance, while KTR highlighted BRS's role in making it a state festival.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday visited the Amberpet Mahakali Temple in Hyderabad and offered prayers on the occasion of the Bonalu festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said Bonalu is celebrated in Telangana to seek the blessings of the Goddess, with women playing a special role by carrying decorated Bonalu offerings from their homes in processions and offering them to the Goddess.

"Bonalu festival in Telangana is celebrated to seek the blessings of the Goddess. Women play a special role, carrying decorated Bonalu offerings from their homes in processions and offering them to the Goddess," Reddy said.

He said devotees pray through the festival for peace, good rains, protection from natural calamities, and the well-being and prosperity of all.

Reddy extended his heartfelt wishes to all devotees celebrating Bonalu.

KTR offers prayers, highlights BRS's contributions

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on last Sunday offered prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on the occasion of the Bonalu festival.

KTR was accompanied by former minister and MLA G Jagadish Reddy, former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh and other party leaders.

In a post on X, KTR said people of Hyderabad and Secunderabad were offering Bonam to Goddess Mahankali with devotion and faith.

He said that before the formation of Telangana, there had been a demand to declare Bonalu a state festival, but "no one paid attention."

According to KTR, it was KCR himself who offered a golden Bonam to Ammavaru and recognised the Bonalu festival as the state festival after coming to power.

He also said that the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was developed and reconstructed for Rs 1,800 crore during the BRS government's tenure.

KTR further said funds were allocated to every temple committee during the Bonalu festival.

He said that he prayed to Goddess Mahankali for good rainfall across the state and for the prosperity of farmers.

Potharaju dance a key attraction

One of the key attractions of the festival is the energetic Potharaju dance, a traditional performance associated with Bonalu that adds to the festive spirit. (ANI)