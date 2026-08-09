Union Health Minister JP Nadda met Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and other BJP leaders in Jaipur. He also chaired a high-level meeting to assess expanding Project SARATHI, a patient-centric initiative, across medical institutions in India.

JP Nadda Meets Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the latter's residence on Sunday. The Chief Minister, along with senior BJP leaders and state ministers, extended a warm welcome to the Union Minister Nadda.

"Today, at the Chief Minister's residence, a warm welcome was extended to the Honorable Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri @JPNadda ji," said Bhajanlal Sharma. Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa, Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani were also present on this occasion.

"During this occasion, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Shri @VasudevDevnani ji, the State President Shri @madanrrathore ji, the Deputy Chief Minister Shri @DrPremBairwa ji, and Smt. @KumariDiya ji, along with other distinguished guests, were present," added Bhajanlal Sharma.

Additionally, BJP State President Madan Rathore, State Organisation General Secretary Ajey Kumar, MPs Ghanshyam Tiwari and Manju Sharma, and other BJP leaders and office-bearers also attended the meeting.

Nadda Chairs Meeting to Expand Project SARATHI

Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on August 1 chaired a high-level meeting to assess the scope for expanding Project SARATHI across hospitals and medical institutions in the country.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and impact of Project SARATHI at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and deliberated on its replication across Central Government hospitals and other healthcare institutions.

During the meeting, Nadda emphasised that patient-centric healthcare extends beyond clinical care and includes ensuring that patients and their attendants receive timely guidance, assistance and compassionate support during their hospital journey. He highlighted that Project SARATHI has demonstrated how structured volunteer engagement can improve patient convenience while enabling healthcare professionals to focus more effectively on clinical responsibilities.

The Ministers were briefed on the outcomes of the initiative at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where SARATHI volunteers have supported patients with hospital navigation, wheelchair and stretcher assistance, guidance for diagnostic services and other non-clinical support.

The meeting also reviewed the integration of Project SARATHI with the MY Bharat initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and discussed mechanisms to institutionalise youth participation in healthcare institutions through structured orientation, training and digital monitoring systems. The role of digital platforms in volunteer registration, attendance, patient feedback and support for ABHA ID creation was also highlighted.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and other concerned stakeholders, including Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary; Vijay Nehra, Additional Secretary, MoHFW; Kiran Gopal Vaska, Joint Secretary & MD (ABDM), National Health Authority; Dr. Nirupam Madaan, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS New Delhi; Dr. Akhilandeswari Prasad, Director, ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi; Dr. Kavita Rani Sharma, Director, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi; Dr. Himani Ahluwalia, Director, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and doctors from central hospitals. (ANI)