Vice President CP Radhakrishnan launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Andaman and Nicobar on Quit India Movement Day. He hoisted the national flag at the historic site where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had raised the tricolour in 1943.

VP Launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' at Historic Site

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman and Nicobar, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, paying tribute to the freedom fighters and remembering the Quit India Movement of 1942.

CP Radhakrishnan hoisted the National Flag at Flag Point, Sri Vijaya Puram, where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the tricolour on December 30, 1943, proclaiming the Andaman and Nicobar free from British rule.

He said, "When you think of Andaman, it's not just the green beauty that comes to the mind. The burning patriotism lightened by Savarkar and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will lie in the hearts of every Indian citizen for many more generations to come. When we were talking about Har Ghar Tiranga, I told my personal secretary that we will go to Andaman."

Commemorating August Kranti Diwas

"We launch this campaign on the August Kranti Diwas as we commemorate the launch of the Quit India Movement of 1942. On August 8, 1942, the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, called for an immediate end to British rule. Millions of Indians responded to his call against the British with unwavering resolve of 'Do or die'," he added.

Tributes to Freedom Fighters' Sacrifice

The Vice President also paid tribute to freedom fighters who "endured sufferings" in the Cellular Jail. "The sufferings of the great warriors in the Cellular Jail cannot be forgotten by anyone aspiring for freedom. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are more than just a geographical part of Bharat. They are a sacred land where countless freedom fighters endured unimaginable sufferings so that future generations could live in free and independent Bharat. I pay my heartfelt tributes to all brave patriots whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment remain a guiding light for every Indian today," Radhakrishnan said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Vice President visited the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and paid homage to VD Savarkar. (ANI)

VP's Message on X

In an X post earlier today, he remembered the "courage, sacrifice and patriotism" of those who participated in the Quit India Movement. He wrote, "Hoisted the National Flag at Flag Point, Sri Vijaya Puram, today under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan, a historic site where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the Tricolour on December 30, 1943, proclaiming the Andaman & Nicobar Islands free from British rule."

"On Quit India Movement Day, I pay heartfelt tributes to the valiant freedom fighters who, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi Ji's clarion call of 'Do or Die', united the nation in the struggle for freedom. Their courage, sacrifice and patriotism continue to inspire generations," the X post read.

The Quit India Movement of 1942

The Quit India Movement, also known as the Bharat Chodo Andolan, was started by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress on August 9, 1942, during the Second World War, demanding an end to British rule in India.

The Movement was accompanied by a mass protest on non-violent lines by which Mahatma Gandhi called for "an orderly British withdrawal from India."

Through his speeches, Gandhi moved people by proclaiming that "every Indian who desires freedom and strives for it must be his own guide." On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of "Do or Die" to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year.