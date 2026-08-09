JLKM MLA Jairam Mahto held a one-day fast in Ranchi to support students protesting alleged JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities. Demanding a CBI probe, he alleged the involvement of powerful figures and extended support for a planned assembly gherao.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Mahto sat on a one-day fast in Ranchi on Sunday to support students protesting over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

MLA Alleges High-Level Involvement, Demands Probe

Demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, Mahto alleged that high-level figures are involved in the standard trade of public sector seats. Speaking to ANI on the alleged irregularities, Mahto said, "We feel the government knows exactly who the guilty parties are. This is no trivial issue... seats are being sold for lakhs, and it is unlikely that a mere official or an ordinary individual could pocket such vast amounts alone. Powerful figures are involved, and there is a fear that they might eventually be exposed from behind the scenes."

Explaining his decision to launch a hunger strike, the JLKM legislator noted that he intends to put pressure on the administration to take immediate action against those compromised. "As a member of the Legislative Assembly, I feel that my participation and this hunger strike might exert some additional pressure, even if only by 1%... a CBI inquiry should happen... I feel the Chief Minister should engage in direct dialogue," Mahto stated.

Mahto further extended his full support to the upcoming demonstration planned by the aggrieved students, adding, "The gherao of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled for tomorrow, and it has my full support."

Health of Fasting Students Monitored

The candidate-led agitation over JPSC and JSSC examinations has intensified in Jharkhand, with student groups demanding transparency, cancellation of tainted exams, and accountability from state recruitment boards. Earlier, as the intense protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants continue at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, a doctors team inspected the health of protestors on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. AP Sinha assured that the fasting students have declined hospitalisation despite experiencing a drop in body weight. However, they remain alert, stable, and fine for now. "Their weights have dropped. But they are alert. Right now, they are stable and doing well. Their vitals are fine. If their health dwindles, we will take them to a hospital. However, a normal patient should be admitted to a hospital if they were in the same condition as these people are in right now. But they don't want to go just yet. So we are providing them all the treatment right here," Dr. Sinha said.

Medical Team on Site

A medical team from Sadar Hospital visited the site to inspect the health conditions of the students staging an indefinite hunger strike and monitor the demonstrators' medical condition.

Opposition Criticises State Government

Earlier today, BJP MLA and former Jharkhand Education Minister Neera Yadav criticised the ruling dispensation for failing to address the core grievances of job seekers, demanding that the State government should directly announce that justice will be given to the students.

Background of the Protest

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. (ANI)