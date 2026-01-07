Punjab Police arrested two Khalistan-linked terrorists in Ludhiana, foiling a plot for a targeted killing. The accused were directed by UK and Germany-based handlers from the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF). A 9mm pistol was also recovered.

Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two Khalistan-linked terrorists, who were planning a targeted killing in Ludhiana, DGP Punjab Police said. State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, in coordination with Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana, made the arrest in a major intelligence-led operation. The police also recovered a 9 mm pistol along with five live cartridges.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Terror Plot

According to Punjab DGP, Guarav Yadav, the arrested accused were in contact with UK and Germany-based handlers associated with the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and linked to hardline extremist ideology.

In a major intelligence-led operation, State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), SAS Nagar, in coordination with Counter Intelligence #Ludhiana, apprehends two Ludhiana-based accused who were planning a targeted killing on the directions of #foreign-based handlers and recovers one 9… — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 7, 2026

"On their directions, both arrested accused had conducted a recce of government and prominent offices in Ludhiana as part of the conspiracy. Additionally, both were tasked with gathering inputs & conducting groundwork related to a few more identified individuals," Punjab DGP said in a post on X.

The Punjab Police have registered an FIR at the SAS Nagar Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier Breakthrough Against Organised Crime

Earlier, on Januaru 1, in a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police busted an organised crime gang, arrested nine accused involved in murder, extortion and target killings and recovered several weapons, said Director General of Punjab Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused are part of a well-organised criminal network and were actively planning a serious offence.

In a post on X, the DGP wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Patiala Police busts an organised crime gang and arrests 9 accused involved in murder, extortion and target killings. Recovery: 9 pistols (.32 bore) and 1 PX5 pistol (.30 bore). Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused are part of a well-organised criminal network and are actively planning a serious offence."

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

"FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. @PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to crushing organised crime and gangster networks and ensuring peace and security across Punjab," the post added. (ANI)