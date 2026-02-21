Rajkot is rapidly developing with new projects to improve 'Ease of Living', including an international sports complex, affordable housing, a women's hostel, a filter plant, and a lion safari park, advancing the 'Viksit Gujarat' vision.

To realise the mantra of Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat, various projects for the holistic development of cities across the state are progressing rapidly under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. In Rajkot, several upcoming projects are set to promote 'Ease of Living'.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has accelerated the construction of various infrastructure projects, including housing, bridges and roads across the city. As a result, in the coming days, the residents of Rajkot will receive new facilities such as a sports complex, a filter plant and a lion safari park.

Enhancing Sports Infrastructure

Under the Urban Development Year 2025 initiative of the Government of Gujarat, the RMC is developing an international standard state-of-the-art sports complex in Ward No. 17. Keeping in mind Olympic and Commonwealth Games disciplines, the complex has been designed with international-level facilities and infrastructure. Once completed, players from Rajkot and across Saurashtra will benefit from high-quality training facilities, modern infrastructure and a competitive environment.

Affordable Housing Initiatives

To ensure affordable housing for citizens, the RMC is nearing completion of 1010 EWS II type housing units in the Railnagar area under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at a cost of over Rs 119 crore. The housing scheme includes rooftop solar systems, water supply lines, drainage systems, gas pipeline connections, auto door lifts, rainwater harvesting systems, auto DG generator sets, fire tanks with a foolproof fire safety system and a children's play area. The housing project has been planned in an integrated and inclusive manner, with facilities such as an anganwadi and a shopping centre also being provided.

Boosting Economic and Social Infrastructure

Rajkot is also an industrial hub of Saurashtra. MSME industries, including auto engineering and several other sectors, play a significant role in the city's economy. Grants have been allocated by the Central and State Governments for the construction of a modern convention centre in Rajkot. Additionally, a state-of-the-art working women's hostel will be constructed in the Smart City area with an allocation of Rs 49 crore. The construction of this hostel is currently in progress.

Ensuring Water Security for an Expanding City

With the expansion of Rajkot, a 50 MLD capacity filter plant is planned at Nyara to ensure the availability of safe drinking water. An underground sump (underground storage facility) with a capacity of 342.72 lakh litres, along with a pump house, is currently under construction in the area.

Furthermore, in the Madhapar area, a 24.19 ML Ground Service Reservoir (on-ground water storage tank) and a 3 ML Elevated Service Reservoir (overhead water tank) are being developed at Rs 31.75 crore, and work on the pumping station is ongoing.

New Tourist Attraction: The Lion Safari Park

Keeping in mind tourism development and environmental conservation, the RMC is fast-tracking the Lion Safari Park project. Under the project, the construction of the compound wall and a 5 metre high chain link fencing wall ensuring the safety of animals and visitors has been completed. Facilities such as night shelters for animals, internal roads for smooth movement within the park and an inspection road outside the park premises have also been completed. In the coming days, the Lion Safari Park will emerge as a new centre of attraction for the citizens.

Rajkot's Comprehensive Urban Makeover

Continuous efforts have been undertaken by the State Government to elevate the city of Rajkot. Through various development projects, including Atal Sarovar, AIIMS, the International Airport and multiple flyovers, Rajkot has undergone a significant transformation, enhancing the well-being of its citizens.

All these development initiatives reflect the State Government's commitment to improving the quality of life of urban residents. (ANI)