Punjab: Bhatinda store owner fatally shot dead in shocking on-camera incident | WATCH

In a shocking incident in Punjab's Bhatinda, a local shopkeeper, Harjinder Singh Johal, met a tragic end when he was fatally shot outside his "Amritsari kulcha" shop on Mall Road. It is reportedly said that two unidentified men on a motorcycle approached Johal, who was sitting outside his shop, and opened fire. This horrifying event was captured by CCTV cameras, which recorded one of the assailants getting off from the motorcycle and firing multiple rounds at Johal before fleeing the scene.

The attack left Johal severely injured, and he was rushed to a government hospital in Bathinda for immediate medical attention. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently referred to Max Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

A worker at Johal's shop, Dipu, described the harrowing moment, stating that he heard what sounded like firecrackers and then realized that Johal had been shot. Johal urged him to catch the assailants, but despite Dipu's efforts to chase them, the two attackers managed to escape on their motorcycle.

Bathinda Police's Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Kuldeep Brar arrived at the crime scene to launch an investigation. While two individuals have been identified in connection with the incident, a comprehensive probe is currently underway to locate and apprehend the suspects.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Punjab for the state's deteriorating law and order situation. Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), emphasized that such incidents have become distressingly common in Punjab under the AAP regime, leaving the trading community in a state of fear.

