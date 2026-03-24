The PMC has approved a convention centre near Lohegaon airport, sparking backlash. Opposition, including Shiv Sena, objects to using land reserved for public amenities, raising concerns over traffic and the loss of parks and hospitals.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body on Monday approved a proposal to develop a convention centre on the lines of Delhi's Bharat Mandapam near Lohegaon airport and forwarded it to the state government.

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Widespread Opposition Emerges

The move, however, drew objections from opposition members and alliance partners in the state, including the Shiv Sena itself, who raised concerns over parking, traffic, and the loss of key public amenities in the area. They demanded that the project be shifted elsewhere.

Shiv Sena Leader Demands Reconsideration

Opposing the move, Pramod Nana Bhangire, Pune City Chief of Shiv Sena and former corporator of Pune Municipal Corporation, has written to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding that the decision be reconsidered.

Bhangire alleged that removing long-standing reservations meant for public welfare could severely impact citizens in the rapidly growing Lohegaon and Viman Nagar areas. "The land was originally reserved for critical public facilities such as hospitals, parks, sports grounds and parking spaces. Removing these reservations to build a convention centre will deprive citizens of essential civic amenities and increase pressure on already stretched infrastructure," Bhangire said.

Bhangire has urged the state government to halt the process and ensure that the reservations meant for public convenience and civic infrastructure are retained in the interest of residents. He also demanded that detailed studies related to traffic, environmental impact and infrastructure capacity be made public before taking any further decision on the project

Controversy Over Reserved Land

The proposal pertains to nearly 40 acres of land under survey numbers 236 and 238 in Lohegaon. The plot is currently reserved in the development plan for multiple public amenities, including a garden, sports ground, vegetable market, waterworks and parking.

Administration and Ruling Party's Stance

As per directions from the state government, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram had invited suggestions and objections regarding the project. While implementing the convention centre would typically require changes in these reservations, the administration placed the proposal before the general body in a way that retained existing reservations while seeking approval for the new project.

Ruling party Group Leader in PMC Ganesh Bidkar group defended the proposal, stating that all mandatory reservations, including parking, water facilities and open spaces, would be accommodated within the project. "The decision to establish a world-class convention centre like Bharat Mandapam in Pune is a historic step for the city. This project will enable Pune to host international conferences, exhibitions and major events, giving the city global recognition with the capacity to occupy 30 thousand people at a time," he added.

Project Background and Internal Dissent

Notably, several PMC departments had earlier opposed the removal of reservations such as sports grounds, gardens and parking on the plot.

The project was first proposed following a request by BJP MLA Sunil Kamble in August 2024. During a review, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the PMC to submit a formal plan. The standing committee had earlier cleared the proposal, following which it was sent to the urban development department in March 2025. (ANI)