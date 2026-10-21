A 16-year-old boy was attacked with a sickle inside a clothing store in Pune's Talegaon Dabhade over a 'King is Back' mobile status linked to a past murder case. The assault was captured on CCTV, and police arrested three minors and a driver.

In a shocking and disturbing incident reported from Talegaon Dabhade in Maharashtra's Pune district, a 16-year-old was attacked with a sickle by a group of three individuals following an alleged petty dispute over a mobile phone status, ‘King is Back’.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a boy with a sickle was seen barging into a clothing store in the Shivaji Chowk area and launching a sudden, violent assault on the teenage worker, identified as Devendra Jadhav. The boy repeatedly struck the defenseless teen with the sharp weapon.

The young boy was apparently alone in the clothing store when the attackers cornered him, turning a trivial online disagreement into a brutal, near-fatal assault before fleeing the premises.

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What Triggered Brutal Assault on 16-Year-Old in Pune?

Talegaon Dabhade, which is located on the outskirts of Pune, has been left on edge following a brazen daylight attack on Tuesday, October 20 . A group of individuals stormed into the clothing store and threatened the teenage worker before turning their online feud into physical violence.

According to a local report, Senior Police Inspector Kishore Patil of the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station stated that the brutal assault on the teenager, who was working in a local clothing store in the Shivaji Chowk area, stemmed from a prior murder case in the MIDC area involving a rival group, after one of the accused minors was released from a correctional facility and flaunted his return online with the status ‘King is Back’,

Enraged by the post, friends of the deceased victim from that earlier case targeted Devendra Jadhav, leading to the brutal sickle assault inside the Talegaon clothing store. Devendra was attacked repeatedly by one of the minors, who barged into the shop alongside two others before escaping in a waiting vehicle.

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The Talegaon Dabhade police successfully managed to track down all three underage individuals and the driver, who helped them flee in a vehicle, and arrested them within hours of the incident.

Authorities are reportedly continuing their probe into the network of local youth gangs operating in the semi-urban pockets of Pune district.

The Condition of the victim, Devendra Jadhav?

The brutal sickle attack by a group of three underage boys left the victim, Devendra Jadhav, seriously injured. He was immediately taken to Talegaon General Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, and police said his condition was stable.

According to local reports, Devendra had sustained multiple injuries from a sickle attack. The Talegaon Dabhade Police are investigating the incident, with all three minor suspects and the driver reportedly arrested in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune police are reportedly taking action against the glorification on social media, after the victim’s status sparked the violent retaliation. Pune Cyber Cell has been directed to actively flag and take strict legal action against reels or updates glorifying local gang culture.

Given the recent incident of vandalism and daylight violence in Talegaon Dabhade, local authorities are reportedly intensifying patrols across commercial areas to restore public confidence and deter further retaliatory flare-ups.

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