The victim's family has alleged that his friends were repeatedly threatening and harassing him, to meet them whenever they summoned him.

In a deeply shocking piece of news, a 22-year-old new father was allegedly brutally beaten to death by his friends for wanting to cut ties after welcoming his daughter in Bengaluru. The victim's family has alleged that his friends were repeatedly threatening and harassing him, to meet them whenever they summoned him. The deceased, Ambar, was a resident of Horamavu, and he worked in lift repair. Originally from Nepal, his family had moved to Bengaluru 25 years ago. Ambar married Pooja Chhetri in 2024, and the couple welcomed a baby girl about a week before his death.

22-Year-Old New Father Beaten To Death

According to a report, Ambar was close to Syed Yunus, a resident of Shampura Road, and his circle of pals, according to Nagaraj, Ambar's older brother, who told authorities. Yunus would frequently come to their home and take Ambar along. Ambar occasionally spent a day or two away from home and frequently spent time with the group.

According to Nagaraj, Ambar had informed the family on several occasions that Yunus, Junaid, also known as Koli, and their pals would attack and threaten him over small arguments. He was allegedly attacked by the group in October, which resulted in injuries to his left arm. Ambar rejected the family's suggestion to file a police report, claiming that the accused were his buddies.

How The Incident Unfolded

After the birth of his daughter, Ambar told his freinds that he wants to turn over a new leaf. However, Yunus and Junaid continued to harass him. On Nov 18, around 5am, Ambar brought milk and biscuits home. he later told his mother that he had some work and left on his motorcycle.

However, he did not return. When relatives tried calling him and Yunus, both their phones were switched off. After searching for him for two days, the family approached Hennur police. On Nov 23, the family received a call from DJ Halli police asking them to rush to Ambedkar Hospital, where they learnt that Ambar had died.

Body Found In Store-Room

The family got to know that Mohammed Shafi, 61, father of Syed Yunus, had found Ambar’s body in a storeroom on the fourth floor of his residence in Muneshwaranagar on November 22.

Shafi went to the police and sought a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death. DJ Halli police have registered an unnatural death report. During the examination of the body, police noticed bleeding injuries on both arms, the right leg, the face near the eye and several parts of the head and body, raising suspicions of an assault.

Victim's brother, Nagaraj alleged that Yunus, Junaid alias Koli and their associates had taken Ambar to a room above Yunus’s house. They allegedly confined him and assaulted him with an object on his right leg, face, head and other parts of the body and allegedly murdered him.

What Did The Police Say?

A senior police officer said, “We have arrested Tamheem , 23, Md Mudasir, 22 and Yunus, 24. They administered first aid to him at the house after the assault, but Ambar died due to internal bleeding.”