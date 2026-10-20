A 30-year-old woman, her alleged lover and two others have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder her husband by running him over with an SUV and disguising the killing as a road accident.

A 30-year-old woman, her alleged lover and two others have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder her husband by running him over with an SUV and disguising the killing as a road accident, news agency PTI reported. The accused include the deceased's wife, Ashwini, and her alleged lover, Anand Rautappa Kallur, 25. A minor is also among those arrested in connection with the case.

The victim, Rajshekhar Biradar, 42, had been married to Ashwini for 10 years, and the couple had six-year-old twin sons. The family lived in Ekata Nagar in Vijayapura, police said.

Wife Filed Complaint Claiming Husband Was Killed in Hit-and-Run

The case was initially registered as a road accident at the Vijayapura traffic police station on October 4. In her complaint, Ashwini claimed that an unidentified vehicle had struck her husband between 5 am and 5.30 am while he was out for his morning walk, killing him on the spot.

Police initially registered the case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

However, investigators grew suspicious during the probe and eventually uncovered an alleged murder conspiracy, Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said.

How Police Uncovered the Alleged Murder Plot

According to police, Rajshekhar and Ashwini had built a house around seven months earlier and hired Kallur to undertake the painting work. During his visits to the house, Kallur became acquainted with Ashwini, and the two subsequently developed a friendship.

Ashwini allegedly wanted to get rid of her husband and discussed the plan with Kallur, who allegedly agreed to help her. The duo then conspired to kill Rajshekhar and make his death appear to be a road accident, police said.

On October 4, at around 5.30 am, Rajshekhar left home for his morning walk and reached a road near a car showroom on Jumanal Road. Ashwini allegedly informed Kallur about her husband's whereabouts.

Kallur then reportedly followed Rajshekhar on his motorcycle and alerted his alleged accomplices, Nimbargi said.

Acting on the information, Sachin and the minor allegedly arrived in a black SUV without a number plate and ran over Rajshekhar from behind, killing him, police said.