A celebratory new car delivery in Sagara, Karnataka, quickly turned into a serious accident when the vehicle went out of control leaving the showroom. The car crashed through a barricade and struck a motorcycle, leaving two riders severely injured. Police are currently investigating the CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the crash.

A moment of excitement over a new car turned into a serious road accident in Sagara town of Karnataka after the vehicle reportedly went out of control shortly after leaving a showroom. The car rammed into a motorcycle carrying two people, leaving both riders seriously injured. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The accident took place near a Maruti car showroom in Sagara, in Shivamogga district, during the delivery of a newly purchased vehicle.

New Car Goes Out of Control During Delivery

According to reports, the buyer was behind the wheel when the car was driven out of the showroom. The vehicle suddenly went out of control, broke through a roadside barricade and struck a motorcycle travelling along the road.

The impact left the two people riding the motorcycle seriously injured. The crash also caused a commotion in the area, turning what should have been a celebratory occasion into a frightening incident.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

The showroom's CCTV cameras recorded the incident, capturing the moments when the new car crossed the barricade and collided with the motorcycle. The footage is expected to help investigators establish the sequence of events leading to the crash.

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Injured Riders Taken to Hospital

Both motorcycle riders sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital in Sagara for treatment. Their identities and further details about their medical condition were not immediately available in the initial reports.

The exact reason the car went out of control also remains unclear. Investigators will need to establish whether the incident resulted from a driving error or another factor.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Sagara Town Police registered a case and began investigating the accident. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision to determine how the vehicle lost control and what led to the crash.

The incident highlights the potential dangers when newly purchased vehicles are driven onto busy public roads, particularly around showroom exits. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.