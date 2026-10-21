Three teenage boys from Davanagere took a car for a secret joyride while their parents were away, resulting in a horrific crash with a CNG lorry on National Highway 48. The severe collision claimed the lives of two boys and left the third injured, prompting a police investigation into underage driving.

A joyride involving three teenage boys ended in tragedy in Karnataka’s Davanagere district after the car they were travelling in crashed into a container lorry carrying compressed natural gas (CNG) on National Highway 48. Two boys died in the accident, while the third was injured.

The crash occurred on Friday, October 16, near Bada Cross on the outskirts of Davanagere. According to police, the car was travelling from Bengaluru towards Davanagere when it allegedly went out of control and rammed into the rear of the lorry. The impact left the car severely damaged.

The deceased were identified in media reports as Sujan, aged 16, and Ram Tej Reddy, aged 17. Sujan reportedly died at the accident site, while Ram Tej Reddy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The third boy, identified as Aditya, aged 16, survived the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The collision was so severe that the car was left mangled, trapping the occupants inside. Emergency personnel and fire and rescue staff helped recover the victims from the wreckage. The lorry also sustained damage in the impact.

Boys Had Gone for a Drive While Parents Were Away

According to police information cited in media reports, the teenagers had taken the car out while their parents were away. Reports said the boys had left home without informing their families of their plans for the drive.

Police suspect that high speed and loss of control may have contributed to the collision. However, the exact circumstances leading to the crash are being investigated.

The incident has also drawn attention to the dangers of minors driving motor vehicles without the necessary legal authorisation and experience.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Police have registered a case in connection with the accident under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence. Investigators are examining the circumstances of the collision and working to establish how the car struck the lorry.

The accident briefly disrupted traffic on the highway as emergency teams and police personnel worked at the scene and cleared the damaged vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, and the precise cause of the crash will depend on the findings of the authorities. The tragedy has left the families of the teenagers grieving and renewed concerns about road safety and underage driving.