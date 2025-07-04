A senior official told reporters that the man is being probed to find out if he had any past connection with the woman. The woman was allegedly raped by the impersonator, and threatened that he would come again to her house.

Pune: Two days after a 22-year-old IT professional was allegedly raped by a man who posed as a delivery agent in Kondhwa area, police have arrested one suspect in connection with the incident. A senior official told reporters that the man is being probed to find out if he had any past connection with the woman. The woman was allegedly raped by the impersonator, and threatened that he would come again to her house.

As per preliminary investigations, the accused entered the woman's flat under the pretext of delivering a bank envelope. The woman lost consciousness during the assault and remained unconscious for several hours. Authorities are examining whether the attacker sprayed any chemical on her. After the rape, accused allegedly took a selfie on the woman's phone and write that he will come back again. Soon after the incident, forensic experts arrived at the scene and began investigating the crime.

Speaking to ANI, Zone 5 Pune City DCP Rajkumar Shinde said, "Under the jurisdiction of Kondhwa Police Station of Pune City, an offence under the BNS sections 64, 77, and 351(2) has been registered. Yesterday, around 7:30 pm, a delivery boy with a bank envelope entered the flat of a 22-year-old woman. "When she went inside her home to get the pin for the courier, he closed the door (and raped her)...A total of 10 teams, five of the crime branch and five zonal teams, are working on the case...The woman had been unconscious since 7:30 pm. Forensic experts were called on the spot to check (if something had been sprayed on her). A selfie was found in the woman's phone. We are analysing it," he further added.



Pune Police had formed 10 teams, five from the Crime Branch and five from the local zone, to trace and apprehend the accused.

(With ANI inputs)