In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman after entering into her flat in Pune by posing as a courier delivery executive, police said on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday at a housing society in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune city. The accused allegedly used a spray at the woman before committing the crime, but it was yet to be confirmed.

"As per preliminary information, the woman was alone in her flat as her brother had gone out for some work. Around 7.30 pm, the man allegedly gained entry inside the flat by posing as a courier person and allegedly raped the woman," a senior police official said, news agency PTI reported.

The man then fled the spot.

Further investigation is underway.