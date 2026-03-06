An IAF Su-30MKI on a training mission crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Locals heard a loud explosion and are assisting in the search for the pilot, who is currently missing. The jet lost radar contact after taking off from Jorhat.

Following the Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI jet crash in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, locals in the area reported hearing a loud explosion They were seen using torches and lights to aid in the search. The crash site is located roughly 60 km from Jorhat. Police personnel and Air Force Police are currently in the area, and search operations are underway.

Locals Recount Incident

Speaking to ANI, a local stated that they saw the plane coming down in the evening yesterday. "We heard a loud noise and an explosion... The police from the Chowki Wala police station are here. They are searching for him from the helicopter... There is no trace of the pilot. Till now, nothing has been found," he said.

IAF Confirms Crash, Search Underway

Indian Air Force posted about the search operation on X, stating, "The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, approx 60 km from Jorhat. Search operations are underway," said IAF.

Earlier, the IAF said that the aircraft had lost radar contact at around 7.42 pm after taking off from Jorhat in Assam. "An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," said IAF.

About the Su-30MKI Aircraft

The Su-30MKI is a two-seater fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. The IAF has a fleet of over 200 Su-30MKIs. (ANI)