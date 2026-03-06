- Home
- India
- Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Chilly Mornings, Warmer Afternoons — Heat to Rise Across West Bengal
Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Chilly Mornings, Warmer Afternoons — Heat to Rise Across West Bengal
Mornings remain slightly chilly in Kolkata, but the coolness fades as the sun rises and afternoon temperatures steadily climb. When will the real summer heat arrive, and is rain expected in West Bengal? Explore our photo gallery forecast.
17
Image Credit : Getty
Today's Weather Update
South Bengal is still in the grip of winter. The mornings are seeing dense fog and strong northerly winds. This Friday morning has been quite chilly. However, the weather department has hinted that temperatures might rise soon. But the Alipore Met office has made it clear that winter isn't going away just yet.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata's Weather Update
According to the Alipore Met office, Kolkata's minimum temperature today is -12.1 degrees Celsius, which is 1.8 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature is -21.9 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below the normal mark.
37
Image Credit : Getty
How will South Bengal's weather be?
Winter is in full swing across South Bengal, including Kolkata. Besides the city, districts like North and South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Nadia have also seen a significant drop in temperature.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Rain forecast again due to deep depression
The weather department indicates this situation will last a few more days. A low-pressure system has formed over the South Bay of Bengal, which has now intensified into a deep depression. It is expected to move slowly towards the west and north-west.
57
Image Credit : Getty
Winter chill will increase further
This low-pressure system won't have a direct impact on West Bengal. As a result, the strong northerly winds will continue in the state, meaning we can enjoy the winter chill for a little longer.
67
Image Credit : Getty
North Bengal's Weather Update
The cold wave continues across North Bengal, including Darjeeling. The temperature in Darjeeling is dropping below 5 degrees Celsius every day, which is great news for tourists who are enjoying the chilly weather.
77
Image Credit : Getty
Winter chill will return
The weather office has said that no major changes are expected in the weather until Saturday. The winter conditions will remain the same in both North and South Bengal. However, from Sunday onwards, the temperature might start to rise slightly, but the winter chill won't go away completely.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos