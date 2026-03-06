- Home
Telangana Latest Weather Update: IMD Warns of Rising Heat; Several Districts Brace for High Temperatures
The weather department has warned that March 6 may record the highest temperatures of the season so far. Several districts could face intense heat today. Want to know which areas will be most affected?
Image Credit : Freepik
Highest Temperatures in Telangana
The summer heat is slowly getting worse in the Telugu states. We are still in the early days of summer, but the sun is already blazing. People are struggling with high temperatures, heatwaves, and humidity. In Telangana, the temperature is just a step away from hitting the 40-degree mark.
Image Credit : PTI
Highest temperatures are here...
Yesterday (Thursday, March 5), Mangapet in Mulugu district recorded the highest temperature at 39 degrees Celsius. Adilabad town, Dharmapuri in Jagtial district, and Khammam town all recorded a high of 38.9 degrees. The weather department said that the capital city, Hyderabad, recorded a high of 37 degrees. Almost all districts in Telangana are recording temperatures above 35 degrees.
Image Credit : Freepik
Be careful for the next four or five days...
The weather department is warning that the heat will be intense for the next four to five days. They have specifically warned that the sun will be very strong in Mulugu, Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts.
Image Credit : freepik
This is the Telangana Weather Man's forecast..
The Telangana Weather Man has warned that some parts of the state could see temperatures between 40-41 degrees Celsius today (Friday, March 6). He said that North and East Telangana districts, especially Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Mancherial, Warangal, Adilabad, Asifabad, and Jagtial, will record temperatures from 39 to 41 degrees. He also says Hyderabad will see temperatures between 37-38 degrees. The Telangana Weather Man advised people to be careful when going out during the day as this weather will continue for the next three to four days.
Image Credit : pixabay
Scorching sun in AP too
Andhra Pradesh is also getting scorched by the sun. As per IMD's forecast, Central Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are likely to experience higher-than-normal temperatures from March to May 2026. Prakhar Jain, the Managing Director of APSDMA, revealed this. He warned that districts like Srikakulam, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, and Kadapa will see above-normal temperatures this March. Furthermore, the APSDMA has warned that Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, and Krishna districts will experience severe heatwaves.
Image Credit : our own
Precautions to be taken in summer..
1. Get your caps, handkerchiefs, and white cotton clothes ready. You must wear these when stepping out in the afternoon. 2. Use good sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun. 3. To keep your home cool, consider white paint on the roof, cool roof technology, cross-ventilation, or thermocol insulation. 4. Rooftop plants and indoor plants keep the building cool and reduce heat. So, try to grow plants around your house. 5. Keep kitchen doors and windows open to ensure proper air circulation.
