4 6 Image Credit : freepik

This is the Telangana Weather Man's forecast..

The Telangana Weather Man has warned that some parts of the state could see temperatures between 40-41 degrees Celsius today (Friday, March 6). He said that North and East Telangana districts, especially Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Mancherial, Warangal, Adilabad, Asifabad, and Jagtial, will record temperatures from 39 to 41 degrees. He also says Hyderabad will see temperatures between 37-38 degrees. The Telangana Weather Man advised people to be careful when going out during the day as this weather will continue for the next three to four days.