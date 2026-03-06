Odisha's DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania praised the new Bharatiya Nyay Samhita for accelerating the justice system, highlighting 70 cases in the state that received verdicts within 100 days since the law's implementation on July 1, 2024.

DGP Lauds Bharatiya Nyay Samhita's Impact

Odisha Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania has lauded the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, highlighting the changes it has brought to the justice system across state since its implementation. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Odisha DGP emphasised that new BNS system has brought new speed in the justice system, in which priority has been given to victims. He added that in Odisha itself, there have been 70 cases in which verdict has been declared within 100 days. "On July 1, 2024, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was implemented across the country. In this justice process, priority has been given to the victims... efforts have been made to complete the entire process and deliver justice in the minimum time. The new laws implemented from July 1, 2024, have brought speed to the justice system. In Odisha, 70 such cases have come to light in which action was completed within 100 days, and the judge delivered the verdict," the Odisha DGP said.

Amit Shah to Inaugurate Key Projects in Bhubaneswar

This comes at a time when Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the 'New Nyaya Sanhita' exhibition in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Shah will also address the 57th Raising Day ceremony of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the Chief Guest on Friday in Odisha's Mudali.

Foundation for Forensic Sciences University

The Home Minister will perform the Bhumi Pujan and lay the foundation stone of the campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Bhubaneswar. In addition, the Union Home Minister will virtually inaugurate the transit campus of NFSU.

Amit Shah will also perform the Bhumi Pujan of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) located alongside the campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Home Secretary, the founder Vice-Chancellor of NFSU, and several other distinguished dignitaries will be present.

Police Infrastructure and Academic Agreements

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation will also virtually inaugurate many police station buildings aimed at strengthening police infrastructure under initiatives related to the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will also inaugurate CC and EO facilities in some police stations. In addition, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will also be signed with Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar and Rashtriya Raksha University.

NFSU Campus to be Centre of Excellence

The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in Bhubaneswar is an important step towards strengthening the forensic and investigative infrastructure of Odisha. The permanent campus, to be built on 40 acres of land allocated by the Government of Odisha, will be developed as a centre of excellence for forensic and allied sciences.

The temporary campus of NFSU will begin operations with three specialised academic programmes, including M.Sc. Forensic Science, M.Sc. Digital Forensics and Information Security, and LL.M. in Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Investigation.