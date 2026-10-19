A woman living in a Pune PG accommodation sparked an online debate after alleging her landlord confiscated her cooking appliances and vegetables during a room raid. The incident highlighted common struggles with PG food quality and strict property rules, though her belongings were eventually returned after paying a fine.

A woman living in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune has sparked an online debate after alleging that her PG owner entered her room and took away kitchen essentials, including a kettle, an electric stove, spoons and even vegetables.

The woman, identified on social media as Aradhya, shared her experience on X (formerly Twitter) on October 16. Her post drew attention to the restrictions faced by some residents of PG accommodations, particularly those who want to prepare their own meals.

‘They Took Our Kettle, Stove and Even Vegetables’

In her post, Aradhya described the incident as a “raid” conducted by her PG owner. She claimed that several items she and other residents used for cooking were taken away.

Expressing frustration over the situation, she questioned why residents were not allowed to prepare their own food when, according to her, the meals provided at the accommodation were unsatisfactory.

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Her post quickly attracted attention, with users reacting to the alleged confiscation of everyday kitchen items. The incident also raised questions about cooking restrictions and the rules imposed by privately operated PG accommodations.

Internet Reacts to Pune PG Incident

The post triggered a discussion about whether PG residents should be allowed to cook in their rooms and how accommodation rules should be enforced.

Some users questioned the reported removal of the belongings, while others advised the woman to discuss the matter with her family and seek appropriate advice.

One user suggested that she consider moving to another accommodation if the restrictions were affecting her daily life. Others shared their own experiences of living in hostels and PGs where cooking appliances were prohibited.

The discussion highlighted a common challenge for people living away from home: balancing the convenience of shared accommodation with food preferences, independence and property rules.

Users Share Similar Hostel Experiences

Several social media users recalled facing similar restrictions in hostels and student accommodation. One user described having an induction cooktop confiscated at an IIT hostel and being fined Rs 4,000. The user said they subsequently relied on the hostel mess for meals.

Others questioned whether restrictions on appliances such as electric stoves and induction cooktops were reasonable in private PG accommodation, particularly when residents were dissatisfied with the food provided.

The reactions reflected differing views on the issue, with some emphasising the need to follow accommodation rules and others arguing that residents should have clearer information about restrictions before moving in.

Woman Says Belongings Were Returned After Fine

In a subsequent update, Aradhya reportedly said that the confiscated belongings had been returned after the residents paid a fine. The update added another dimension to the online discussion, with users debating whether such rules and penalties should be communicated clearly to residents and how disagreements between PG owners and tenants should be handled.

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The incident has brought renewed attention to the expectations of people living in shared accommodation, including access to acceptable meals, privacy and the use of personal belongings.

The allegations are based on the woman’s social media posts. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the PG owner's account have not been independently verified.