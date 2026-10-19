A recent viral video from McLeod Ganj has sparked outrage by exposing massive heaps of garbage left behind by tourists on mountain trails. Social media users are condemning this lack of civic sense and demanding strict actions like plastic bans and fines to protect Himachal Pradesh's fragile ecology.

After a video from McLeod Ganj in Himachal Pradesh appeared on social media, civic sense is once again in the public eye. People were incensed and disappointed by the unsettling images, and many wondered why such instances still happen at tourist locations in spite of repeated appeals for appropriate conduct.

Visitors frequently leave plastic bottles, food wrappers, and other trash behind at popular tourist destinations. The new video, which was first posted on Instagram by Sustainify and then reposted on X, featured rubbish scattered along a mountain route in McLeod Ganj, which is close to Dharamshala.

Heaps of trash were seen on both sides of the trail as the individual filming the event walked along the road. Visitors seemed to have left behind a significant quantity of rubbish, including paper waste, plastic wrappers, and abandoned clothing, transforming what should have been a picturesque mountain stretch into an unanticipated landfill.

Watch Viral Video

Sharing the video, the user wrote, “Condition of Mcleod Ganj. Next time you hear someone saying Switzerland.. Send this video. Himachal needs to start promoting trash tourism now.. Come volunteer to clean and get a room and food for free for a few days."

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Social media users reacted angrily to the video, with many denouncing visitors for disposing of trash in environmentally sensitive places. A number of users advocated for more civic duty, asking tourists to return their trash instead of using the mountains as landfills. Concerns over the effects of increased tourism on the ecology in Himachal Pradesh have been rekindled by the occurrence.

How Did Social Media React?

“Civic sense cannot be developed by governance but by education"

“First of all, the HP Govt. Needs to ban all Polyethylene bags and also restrict the number of tourists to save the sanctity of the complete state and may raise the Tarrifs to compensate losses due to low footfall, if required"

“Too many tourists and lack of civic sense. Also, a non-existent municipality. There are volunteers, but tourists need to be fined and the number of tourists reduced to save this beautiful town."