Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pune-Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (Maharail), however, said that all the issues would be resolved and necessary precautions would be taken.

    Pune Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Researchers at the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune are worried about disruption of the scientific facility operations due to the continuous movement of trains on the route located near the observatory antennas. The concerns have been heightened due to following the Pune-Nashik High-Speed Rail project getting in-principle approval from the Centre.

    Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (Maharail), however, said that all the issues will be resolved and necessary precautions would be taken.

    Also Read: Virginity test on female accused sexist, unconstitutional, says Delhi High Court

    The National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research operates the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope, which operates at 150-1420 MHz and is located 80 km away from Pune city in Khodad, consists of 30 antennas each of 45 m diameter.

     The Railways ministry has accorded 'in-principle approval' for the Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project, which is expected to provide seamless connectivity to the industrial zones of both the cities and boost development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

    A Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope source said that the route chosen for the high-speed rail project passes through Narayangaon, which is within the 15 km circle of the antennas at the facility, and very close to some of the antennas.

    The closest distance (of the rail project route) is less than one kilometre from one of the antennas.

    When a high-speed electric train moves, its pantograph touches the high power line, and that is like make-and-break contact and sparks are generated which produce unwanted radiation. Because of this, the whole route is going to be very dangerous (for GMRT operations), the source said.

    Besides this, what accentuates the problem is that modern trains have communication systems that are normally of frequencies at which the GMRT operates, the source added.

    According to NCRA Director Yashwant Gupta, a dialogue has been initiated with Railway authorities to deal with the issue. 

    Under the circumstances, granting approval to go ahead (with the high-speed rail project) is worrisome for us, he said.

    However, Maharail Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal sought to downplay the controversy and said that necessary precautions would be taken and all the issues would be resolved when the actual rail line work started.

    With agency inputs

    Also Read: Aero India 2023 to impact flight operations at Bengaluru airport from today; check details

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter AJR

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter

    Aero India 2023 to impact flight operations at Bengaluru airport from today; check details AJR

    Aero India 2023 to impact flight operations at Bengaluru airport from today; check details

    Virginity test on female accused sexist, unconstitutional, says Delhi High Court - adt

    Virginity test on female accused sexist, unconstitutional, says Delhi High Court

    Entire Congress ecosystem based on twin corrupt pillars: BJP to Rahul Gandhi over Adani allegations - adt

    'Entire Congress ecosystem based on twin corrupt pillars': BJP to Rahul Gandhi over Adani allegations

    Turkey Syria Earthquake: Revisiting India's efforts to aid nations rocked by natural disasters in past decade snt

    Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Revisiting India's efforts to aid nations rocked by natural disasters in past decade

    Recent Stories

    Did Trisha walked out of Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Trisha walked out of Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo? Here's what we know

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; check details AJR

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; Repo rate hiked by 25 bps

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter AJR

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with Malti Marie enjoying snow vacay in Aspen-see pictures RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with Malti Marie enjoying snow vacay in Aspen-see pictures

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai for Rs 15 crores-reports RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai for Rs 15 crores-report

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon