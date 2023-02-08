Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aero India 2023 to impact flight operations at Bengaluru airport from today; check details

    There are three types of visitor ticket available. General Visitor Ticket, air display viewing area (ADVA) Visitor Ticket and Business Visitor Ticket. The General and ADVA ticket is valid for single day and single entry. However, the Business ones are valid for a single day with multiple entries.

    Aero India 2023 to impact flight operations at Bengaluru airport from today; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru will partially suspend its commercial flight operations for 10 days from today (February 8). It can be seen that the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 is being organised in Bengaluru from February 13-17.

    Taking to Twitter, the airport authorities have said that there will be a partial closure of airspace for civil flight operations at the Bengaluru airport.

    Also read: Virginity test on female accused sexist, unconstitutional, says Delhi High Court

    In a tweet, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BAIL) shared the schedule and said, "There will be airspace closure for civil flights operation at BLR airport as per the below schedule. For queries on revised/changed flight schedules, please connect with your respective airline."

    Check flight timings from February 8-17

    • Commercial flight operations will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm on February 8.
    • Similar restrictions are in place from February 9-11.
    • Runways will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm on February 12 for the final dress rehearsal.
    • Runways will also be shut between 9 am to 12 pm on February 13 for the inauguration ceremony, fly past and flying display.
    • Given the flying display, the airspace will be closed from 12 pm to 2:30 pm on February 14 and 15.
    • On February 16-17, operations will be shut from 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm for the flying display.

    It can be seen that Aero India provides a platform for several aerospace companies to showcase their products and services is scheduled to be held from February 13 to 17 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

    Also read: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Adani row, unemployment in Parliament

    Ticket prices for Aero India 2023

    It is reportedly said that there are three types of visitor ticket available. General Visitor Ticket, air display viewing area (ADVA) Visitor Ticket and Business Visitor Ticket. The General and ADVA ticket is valid for single day and single entry. However, the Business ones are valid for a single day with multiple entries.

    The price ticket for general visitors (for Exhibition and ADVA) is Rs 2500 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. For ADVA visitors, the price of the ticket is Rs 1000 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virginity test on female accused sexist, unconstitutional, says Delhi High Court - adt

    Virginity test on female accused sexist, unconstitutional, says Delhi High Court

    Entire Congress ecosystem based on twin corrupt pillars: BJP to Rahul Gandhi over Adani allegations - adt

    'Entire Congress ecosystem based on twin corrupt pillars': BJP to Rahul Gandhi over Adani allegations

    Turkey Syria Earthquake: Revisiting India's efforts to aid nations rocked by natural disasters in past decade snt

    Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Revisiting India's efforts to aid nations rocked by natural disasters in past decade

    Police arrests 25-year-old for threat call to Mumbai airport; Official says suspect inspired by web series- adt

    Police arrests 25-year-old for threat call to Mumbai airport; Official says suspect inspired by web series

    Mehrauli murder case Police say Aaftab used saw to cut Shraddha hands blowtorch to disfigure her face gcw

    Mehrauli murder case: Police say Aaftab used saw to cut Shraddha's hands, blowtorch to disfigure her face

    Recent Stories

    Let us decode Kiara Advani bridal makeup and attire RBA

    Let's decode Kiara Advani’s bridal makeup and attire; all brides-to-be must read this

    Turkey Syria earthquakes: Turkish President declares emergency rule, death toll nears 8000 AJR

    Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Turkish President declares emergency rule, death toll nears 8,000

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Mrs Malhotra's bridal kaliras features Sid's late pet dog Oscar-check out RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Mrs Malhotra's bridal kalira features Sid's late pet dog Oscar

    Suniel Shetty Ayushmann Raveena Tandon and many more at Ramesh Taurani daughter wedding reception RBA

    Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann, Raveena Tandon and many more at Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception

    football ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind snt

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon