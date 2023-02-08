Aero India 2023 to impact flight operations at Bengaluru airport from today; check details

There are three types of visitor ticket available. General Visitor Ticket, air display viewing area (ADVA) Visitor Ticket and Business Visitor Ticket. The General and ADVA ticket is valid for single day and single entry. However, the Business ones are valid for a single day with multiple entries.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru will partially suspend its commercial flight operations for 10 days from today (February 8). It can be seen that the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 is being organised in Bengaluru from February 13-17.

Taking to Twitter, the airport authorities have said that there will be a partial closure of airspace for civil flight operations at the Bengaluru airport.

In a tweet, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BAIL) shared the schedule and said, "There will be airspace closure for civil flights operation at BLR airport as per the below schedule. For queries on revised/changed flight schedules, please connect with your respective airline."

Check flight timings from February 8-17

Commercial flight operations will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm on February 8.

Similar restrictions are in place from February 9-11.

Runways will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm on February 12 for the final dress rehearsal.

Runways will also be shut between 9 am to 12 pm on February 13 for the inauguration ceremony, fly past and flying display.

Given the flying display, the airspace will be closed from 12 pm to 2:30 pm on February 14 and 15.

On February 16-17, operations will be shut from 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm for the flying display.

It can be seen that Aero India provides a platform for several aerospace companies to showcase their products and services is scheduled to be held from February 13 to 17 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Ticket prices for Aero India 2023

It is reportedly said that there are three types of visitor ticket available. General Visitor Ticket, air display viewing area (ADVA) Visitor Ticket and Business Visitor Ticket. The General and ADVA ticket is valid for single day and single entry. However, the Business ones are valid for a single day with multiple entries.

The price ticket for general visitors (for Exhibition and ADVA) is Rs 2500 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. For ADVA visitors, the price of the ticket is Rs 1000 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals.