Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde hailed the death sentence for a 65-year-old man in a Pune minor's rape-murder case as a 'benchmark verdict', crediting the swift police investigation and fast-track court for delivering justice.

Eknath Shinde Hails 'Benchmark Verdict'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday welcomed the death sentence handed down by a Pune special court to the 65-year-old convict in the brutal rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Pune district.

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Talking to the reporters, Eknath Shinde termed the judgment a "benchmark verdict," and credited the swift police investigation and the state's fast-track approach for ensuring justice in a time-bound manner. He said, "I thank the court for the death sentence awarded. A small girl was murdered. This verdict is a benchmark verdict. The police also investigated quickly."

The Deputy CM emphasised his and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's personal involvement in the case to ensure justice for the victim's family. Regarding the investigative process, Eknath Shinde remarked, "The Chief Minister himself was taking updates on the case. I worked day and night on this case. I was in touch with the police. That is why the case went on the fast track quickly, and the accused was sentenced."

"Thanks to those who cooperated in this case. Everyone was of the opinion that the person who did the act should be hanged. Apart from this, the girl's family had the same demand, " he added. The Deputy CM reaffirmed that such outcomes are necessary to provide justice to families. "I met the victim's family in such cases, other girls should get justice. In this case, the court gave the right decision in all three cases, namely POCSO, rape and murder. I thank the police and the court," Eknath Shinde said.

Pune Court Awards Death Penalty

On Monday, a special court in Pune awarded the death penalty to a 65-year-old man convicted of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Pune district, describing the crime as "heinous." The convict, identified as Bhimrao Kambale, was found guilty of raping and murdering the minor in Nasrapur village. The incident took place on May 1. The case was heard in a fast-track court following the incident.

While pronouncing the sentence, the special court observed that the nature of the offence was heinous and held that the gravity and motive of the crime warranted the imposition of the death penalty. On June 25, the Pune Court delivered a guilty verdict, affirming that the prosecution successfully proved all charges against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt. Following the court's conclusion that the accused is guilty under all relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, the proceedings moved toward the sentencing phase.

Prosecution's Stance

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the complainant's side, the court had scheduled the final sentencing decision for today. Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ajay Misar stated that the prosecution team prioritised the gravity of the offence throughout the trial. "The case was placed for the final judgement today. The court delivered its verdict. In this judgment, the prosecution concluded that all the charges against the accused were proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The court concluded that the accused was guilty under all the sections of the IPC and declared him guilty," said Misar.

To emphasise the demand for the maximum possible penalty, the prosecution cited 12 landmark Supreme Court judgments that discuss the necessity of capital punishment and the death penalty for heinous crimes involving minors. "The prosecution cited 12 landmark Supreme Court judgments in court, which debated the need for capital punishment and the death penalty for such crimes, and the court agreed," Advocate Misar noted regarding the judicial reception of their arguments.

Subsequently, the complainant's side presented their arguments, and after hearing all these arguments, the court postponed the case to Monday, the 29th, for a sentencing decision," he added. (ANI)