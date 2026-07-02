Pune Metro Line 3 is set to introduce a 750V DC third-rail system on its 23-km Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar corridor. The line has completed trial runs and aims to cut travel time between key hubs by over 50 per cent once fully operational.

As Pune Metro Line 3 moves closer to commercial operations, Pune is set to enter a select group of Indian cities that operate metro services using a 750-volt DC third-rail electrification system. As per the release, the 23-km Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar corridor will mark the first time such technology is deployed in the city, introducing a globally preferred power supply system designed for high-frequency urban transit operations. Third-rail technology powers some of India's most prominent metro networks, including sections of the Kolkata Metro, Bengaluru's Namma Metro and several newer urban transit systems, where it has been adopted for its compact design, operational efficiency and lower visual impact. With Pune Metro Line 3, Pune will now join this league of cities embracing next-generation metro infrastructure.

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A Cleaner, More Efficient System

Unlike conventional electrification systems that rely on overhead wires and masts, third-rail technology supplies power through an additional conductor rail installed alongside the running tracks. Collector shoes mounted beneath the trains draw electricity directly from this rail, eliminating the need for overhead equipment and creating a cleaner urban skyline.

The benefits of third-rail technology are high reliability with low susceptibility to power failures and service disruptions; Reduced visual clutter due to the absence of overhead wires and masts; Lower maintenance requirements compared to conventional overhead electrification systems; Greater suitability for high-frequency urban transit operations and dense metropolitan environments. For commuters, these technological advancements may translate into shorter waiting times, reliable schedules and smoother journeys.

Significance for Pune's Busiest Corridor

For Pune Metro Line 3, the technology assumes added significance as the corridor connects Hinjawadi's Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park with key urban centres including Wakad, Baner, Balewadi, University Circle and Shivajinagar. The absence of overhead wiring across one of Pune's busiest growth corridors is expected to contribute to a more streamlined and aesthetically integrated transport infrastructure.

Advanced Signalling for High-Frequency Service

As per the release, complementing the third-rail system is Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC), an advanced digital signalling technology that continuously exchanges information between trains and trackside equipment. Instead of relying on fixed blocks, the system determines the precise location, speed and movement of every train in real time, enabling services to operate at shorter intervals while maintaining the highest safety standards.

The combination of third-rail electrification and CBTC will allow Metro Line 3 to support high-frequency operations, greater passenger capacity and dependable service levels as commuting demand between Pune's IT hub and the city centre continues to rise. The technology platform is also designed to accommodate future operational upgrades, including higher levels of automation.

Final Steps Towards Commercial Launch

Pune Metro Line 3, also known as the Puneri Metro, has successfully completed end-to-end trial runs across its entire 23-km fully elevated corridor, marking a major milestone towards the commencement of commercial operations. The corridor connecting Hinjawadi with Shivajinagar has now entered its final phase of readiness, subject to the receipt of statutory approvals and regulatory clearances.

Phased Commissioning and Future Impact

The line will be commissioned in phases. In the first phase, the 13.3-km section between Maan and R K Laxman Museum, comprising 12 stations, will be operationalised. Subsequently, the corridor will be extended to the District Court to facilitate integration with the Maha Metro network.

Once fully operational, Pune Metro Line 3 is expected to transform urban mobility by reducing travel time between Shivajinagar and Hinjawadi to around 45 minutes from the current 1.5 hours, cutting commute duration by more than 50 per cent. (ANI)