A Pune Rural police case details a shocking assault where a man allegedly poured toilet-cleaning acid on his wife for not conceiving a son. The woman escaped weeks later and filed a complaint.

Pune Rural police have registered a case against a 30‑year‑old man for allegedly attacking his wife with toilet‑cleaning acid, causing grievous injuries to her private parts. The incident occurred on April 20 in a village in Haveli taluka.

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According to police, the accused assaulted his wife after accusing her of infidelity and berating her for giving birth to daughters instead of a son. The couple has two daughters.

Escape And Complaint

The victim stated that her husband threatened to pour acid on her and then carried out the act, leaving her with severe chemical burns. Despite her pleas, he refused to take her for medical treatment and prevented her from visiting her parents.

On May 9, while the husband was at work, the woman fled with her daughters to her parents’ home in Solapur taluka. She narrated her ordeal and later approached Pune Rural police on May 14. Following a medical examination, a formal case was registered on May 15.

Police confirmed that the accused works as a welder at a fabrication unit in Haveli taluka. He has been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 124 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).