The prime accused in the murder of a 7-year-old girl in Bahraich was shot in the leg by police. The accused, Arun, had escaped custody and opened fire on the police team while attempting to flee to Nepal, leading to a retaliatory shootout.

Accused in Girl's Murder Shot in Leg After Escape

A prime accused arrested for the brutal strangulation and murder of a seven-year-old girl was shot in the leg during a police encounter early Monday morning. The shootout occurred after the accused briefly escaped custody and opened fire on a security team while attempting to flee to Nepal, officials confirmed.

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The incident unfolded when a police team escorted the accused, identified as Arun, to a location within the Khairighat police station limits to recover evidence related to the minor's murder. "Arun, the prime accused in the strangulation murder of a seven-year-old girl, managed to escape from police custody after finding an opportunity during the recovery process," Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishwajeet Srivastava told ANI.

Following his daring escape, law enforcement immediately cordoned off the area and launched a massive manhunt. Police soon received intelligence that Arun was attempting to cross the international border into Nepal via the Khobariya forest route leading toward Imamganj. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, personnel from the Khairighat police station, reinforced by teams from neighbouring police stations, established a strategic dragnet along the suspected escape route.

Upon realising he was surrounded by the police blockade, Arun opened fire on the tracking team. The police team retaliated in self-defence, during which a bullet struck Arun in his leg, effectively neutralising his attempt to flee. "When the accused realised he was completely surrounded by the police blockade, he opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, the police team retaliated, during which a bullet struck Arun in his leg," SP Srivastava added.

The injured accused was immediately disarmed and rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment. Police recovered a .312-bore pistol from his possession at the scene. Officials stated that further legal proceedings and investigations into both the murder case and the custody escape are currently underway.

Similar Encounter in Ghaziabad

Meanwhile, earlier in the month, an accused in a murder case was arrested following a police encounter in the Loni area of Ghaziabad, officials said. According to the police, the case was registered on April 29 regarding the murder of a man by unknown persons.

Acting on CCTV evidence and informant inputs, police identified the suspect as Anand and tracked him near the Behta underpass, leading to his capture after a brief exchange. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ghaziabad Siddharth Gautam said, "On 29.4.2026, a murder case (crime number 165/26) was registered regarding the murder of a man by unknown persons in Uttaranchal Vihar Colony of Loni Border Police Station. Teams were formed, and continuous efforts were made to apprehend the unknown accused. Based on CCTV footage, manual inputs, and information from an informant, a man named Anand was identified. The informant's information revealed that two of the men involved in the incident were seen near the Behta underpass."

Following a confrontation near the Behta underpass, ACP stated that one suspect was hospitalised with a gunshot wound to the leg after opening fire on officers during a police chase. "Immediately, the Loni Border police conducted a thorough check near the Behta underpass, where two suspects tried to flee after seeing the police. One man fell down and fired at the police in self-defence, following which the police returned fire, hitting him in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the other man fled, taking advantage of the darkness. A .315-bore country-made pistol, live cartridges, and empty cartridges were recovered from the injured accused. Investigation and legal action are ongoing," ACP Gautam added. (ANI)