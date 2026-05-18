Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Centre's post-election fuel price hike, calling it a sign of the BJP's lack of foresight. He stated that rising inflation is affecting the poor and the party will raise this issue.

Kharge on Lack of Foresight

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the Centre over the recent fuel price hike, alleging that prices were increased after elections to avoid an electoral setback and claiming that inflation was affecting the poor. Speaking to reporters, Kharge said the timing of the fuel price increase reflected a lack of foresight on the part of the BJP-led government.

"Had PM Modi increased this before elections, it would have been understandable, because he knew doing this would have been a major setback. Therefore, the prices of everything were increased after the elections. This shows that the BJP government and Modi ji lacked foresight," Kharge said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kharge further said the Congress would raise the issue and alleged that rising inflation was affecting poor people. "We will raise this issue. Inflation is rising because of them and even poor people are not getting the essential things they deserve," he said.

Price Rise and Global Factors

The Centre on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each across the country. Following the revision, petrol prices in New Delhi also rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The hike comes amid growing concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel. The situation further intensified after disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial maritime oil trade routes. Several West Asian nations involved in the conflict are among the leading fuel suppliers globally.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering.